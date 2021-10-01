JANESVILLE
Janesville Parker's football team took out a season's worth of frustrations Friday night.
Preston Nelson threw five touchdown passes to lead the Vikings to a 46-28 win over Watertown in a Badger Large Conference game at Monterey Stadium.
Parker produced a season-high 437 yards of total offense in picking up its first conference win and improving to 2-5 overall.
Nelson was the catalyst. The sophomore threw four touchdown passes the first half and finished the game 14-for-18 with 246 yards.
He said it was merely a matter of time before the Vikings got on track offensively.
"We're a really young team that has gone through a lot of growing pains. But tonight we really started to mesh together as a team on both offense and defense," Nelson said. "And for me, it all starts up front. We can't do anything without the big boys up front, and they really stepped up today."
The first quarter featured 35 total points, with Watertown taking its final lead of the game at 21-14 with 1 minute, 46 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Parker tied the game at 21-21 on Nelson's 20-yard scoring strike to sophomore Cayden Brandenburg with 9:27 left in the half. The Vikings took the lead for good with 2:27 left on a highlight reel-worthy, 75-yard connection from Nelson to sophomore wideout JJ Douglas. Nelson's second touchdown pass of the half to Brandenburg with 16 seconds left in the half gave the Vikings a 33-21 lead.
Four of Parker's five first-half touchdowns were scored by sophomores, and junior Griffin Davis added a 24-yard TD run that tied the game at 14-14.
Parker coach Clayton Kreger said his team was due for a big game offensively, especially Nelson.
"The first thing Preston and I talked about in warmups was the headline after this game was going to be "Parker sophomore quarterback with breakout game at Homecoming," Kreger said. "I guess we kind of called that.
"But really, the first thing I want to say is that it was a great team effort and a lot of guys stepped up, including our quarterback. And for the first time all week, we were healthy tonight."
Nelson's fifth touchdown pass of the night—a 21-yarder to sophomore Keegan Skrzypchak—pushed Parker's lead to 40-21 with 10:01 left in the third quarter.
Vikings kicker Kenneth Zavala capped off the scoring for Parker. The junior booted a 37-yard field goal to make it 43-21, and then added what is believed to be a school-record kick of 46 yards with 3:07 left to play.
Parker plays at Beaver Dam next Friday.
PARKER 46, WATERTOWN 28
Watertown;21;0;0;7—28
Janesville Parker;14;19;10;3—46
Scoring summary: W—Taylor Walter 41 run (Matt Marchant kick). P—Paul Kim 34 pass from Preston Nelson (Kenneth Zavala kick). W—Walter 6 run (Marchant kick). P—Griffin Davis 24 run (Zavala kick). W—Landon Fendt 25 pass from Reece Kamrath (Marchant kick). P—Cayden Brandenburg 20 pass from Nelson (Zavala kick). P—JJ Douglas 75 pass from Nelson (kick failed). P—Brandenburg 28 pass from Nelson (run failed). P—Keegan Skrzypchak 21 pass from Nelson (Zavala kick). P—Zavala 37 field goal. P—Zavala 46 field goal. W—Nathan Kehl 25 pass from Kamrath (Marchant kick).
Statistics: First downs—W 19, P 16. Rushes—W 28-211, P—34-191. Yards passing—W 171, P 246. Passes—W 33-15-1, P 18-14-0. Fumbles—W 2-0, P 1-0. Penalties—W 2-10, P 7-86.