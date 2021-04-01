Tyler Matley ran wild on Evansville High’s football team Thursday night.
The Monroe tailback rushed for 206 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the Cheesemakers to a 40-24 nonconference win in the second week of the alternate fall season.
Evansville (1-1) led 8-0 in the first quarter on Tyr Severson’s 7-yard TD run but trailed 24-16 at half. The Blue Devils tied the game in the fourth on Severson’s third rushing TD of the game, but Monroe scored the last 16 points of the game.
MONROE 40, EVANSVILLE 24Monroe 0 24 0 16—40
Evansville 8 8 0 8—24
Scoring summary: E—Tyr Severson 7 run (Chase Maves pass from Severson). M—Tyler Matley 42 run (Matley run). M—Matley 19 run (Matley run). M—Matley 17 run (Keaton Sweeney run). E—Severson 1 run (Severson run). E—Severson 1 run (Kane Howlett pass from Severson). M—Matley 13 run (Matley run). M—Sweeney 33 run (Matley run).
Statistics: First downs—M 22, E 15. Rushes—M 47-385, E 25-93. Yards passing—M 90, E 180. Passes—M 9-5-1, E 25-10-1. Fumbles—M 1-1, E 2-0. Penalties—M 5-22, E 4-20
LODI 18, BIG FOOT 6Lodi 6 6 6 0—18
Walworth Big Foot 6 0 0 0—6
Scoring summary: L—Lucas Heyroth 81 kickoff return (run failed). BF—Alex Schmitz 6 pass from Eli Greco (pass failed). L—Connor Faust 29 pass from Quinn Faust (conversion failed). L—Chance Meier 26 pass from Q. Faust (conversion failed).
Statistics: Rushes—L 37-169, BF 27-53. Yards passing—L 148, BF 133. Passes—L 20-11-0, BF 23-11-3. Fumbles—L 2-2, BF 1-0. Penalties—L 3-20, BF 5-29