Jerry Schliem is an expert at giving hall of fame induction ceremony speeches.
He has made four of them. Saturday night, the former Milton High School football coach will earn another Hall of Fame honor.
This time, though, there won’t be a speech.
Schliem will be inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame during the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. Due to the number of honorees, there are no formal speeches.
Besides Schliem receiving the national honor, three other area coaches will be inducted into the WFCA Hall of Fame: Present Milton coach Rodney Wedig, former Edgerton football coach Mike Gregory and current UW-Whitewater head coach Kevin Bullis.
Schliem was inducted into the WFCA Hall of Fame in 2003.
Schliem becomes the 13th Wisconsin coach or athlete to be inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame. He joins such notable state honorees as Alan Ameche (1986), Doug Chickering (2015), Suzy Favor Hamilton (2010) and Elroy Hirsch (1988).
In 2004, the Milton Sports Hall of Fame inducted Schliem. His first hall of fame induction came in 1997 when his alma mater, UW-Platteville, honored him.
As for No. 5?
“I was kind of taken aback,” Schliem said. “I was not aware there was a national high school hall of fame. I’m honored by this.”
In 2019, Schliem earned his first national recognition when he was inducted into the NFL Semi-Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Schliem earned that honor for his work with the Delavan Red Devils. He was the team’s offensive coordinator from 1974 to 1978 and the squad’s head coach from 1979 to 1981.
The Red Devils won seven consecutive championships during Schliem’s stint.
Schliem began his high school coaching career in Oconto in 1966. He was the head coach there and led Oconto High to its first conference championship in 36 seasons.
He left Oconto for Milton College. He became the Milton High School head football coach in 1973.
Over the next 29 seasons, he led the school to two WIAA Division 3 state championships, in 1986 and 1989. Schliem earned Region XII WFCA Coach of the Year honors in both of those seasons.
Always a workout fanatic, Schliem kept up a regular schedule at the Janesville Athletic Club after his retirement from coaching.
Then last April, he was doing yard work when he felt severe pain across he shoulder blades and up through his right ear.
Later that day, he underwent quadruple-bypass surgery on his heart.
“It did not affect my heart muscle,” he said. “They caught it in time.”
He has returned to a regular workout schedule.
“I feel much better,” he said.
While one of his sons, Mark, worked on Jerry’s speech that will be on a screen at the induction banquet and will be among the Schliem contingent Saturday, his other son, Todd, won’t be able to make it.
Last July, Todd retired from his job with the FBI after 22 years to become police chief of Mandeville, Louisiana. He is having surgery on his neck and won’t be able to make it to Saturday’s ceremonies.
Schliem’s wife, Carol, and Mark will be there along with other friends. Many of them have sat with Jerry before.
This one, as they say, is for the thumb.
“I’ve been surrounded by a lot of good people,” Schliem said. “A lot of good coaches and a lot of good players.
“You can’t ask for more than that.”