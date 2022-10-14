01STOCK_FOOTBALL

Milton scored on each of its first five drives in a 34-0 rout of Watertown to close Badger Large Conference play with a 3-3 record and qualify for the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.

Quarterback Aiden Schoen threw three touchdown passes for the Red Hawks (4-6 overall, 3-3 Badger Large).

