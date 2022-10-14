Milton scored on each of its first five drives in a 34-0 rout of Watertown to close Badger Large Conference play with a 3-3 record and qualify for the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
Quarterback Aiden Schoen threw three touchdown passes for the Red Hawks (4-6 overall, 3-3 Badger Large).
“Our defense did a great job of playing assignment football in the first half,” Milton coach Rodney Wedig said. “They played hard and trusted each other. Offensively, (Reise) Jones ran hard, (Aidan) Schoen made some great throws and our O-line dominated the line of scrimmage.”
Jones was a factor in the run game, turning 17 carries into 72 yards. Brayden Bastian caught three passes for 35 yards and a TD against the Goslings (0-9, 0-7).
MILTON 34, WATERTOWN 0
Milton;7;28;0;0;—;34
Watertown;0;0;0;0;—;0
Scoring summary: MIL – Xander Wuetrich 5 run (Schoen kick). MIL – Quinn Williams 6 run (Schoen kick). MIL – Garrrett Bladl 16 pass from Aidan Schoen (Schoen kick). MIL – Reise Jones 25 pass from Aidan Schoen (Schoen kick). MIL – Brayden Bastian 3 pass from Aidan Schoen (Schoen kick).
Statistics: First downs—M 15, W 10 18. Rushes—M 34-128, W 48-22. Yards passing—M 132, W 160. Passes—M 16-11-3, W 33-14. Fumbles—M 1-0, W 0-0. Penalties M 6-25, W 8-55.
