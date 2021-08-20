Cayden Zajac certainly got his kicks in Milton's season-opening football game Friday night.
And then some.
The Red Hawks' senior quarterback converted three extra-point kicks, passed for a two-point conversion—and, oh yeah, threw for two touchdowns, also—as Milton rolled past Fort Atkinson, 29-0.
Zack Bothun opened the scoring with a 4-yard run in the first quarter, on his way to a team-best rushing total of 83 yards on eight carries. Later in the first, Jack Campion ran seven yards for Milton's second score.
With 2 minutes, 59 seconds left before halftime, Zajac connected with senior wide receiver Gage Haske for an 80-yard touchdown pass. Late in the third quarter, Zajac threw to junior receiver Garrett Bladl for a 31-yard score.
Zajac completed five of 10 passes for 125 yards on the night. The Red Hawks' defense held Fort Atkinson to 140 total yards of offense and seven first downs, led by Alec Courtier's 44 yards rushing and Carson Baker's 44 yards passing.
MILTON 29, FORT ATKINSON 0
Fort Atkinson;0;0;0;0--0
Milton;15;7;7;0--29
Scoring summary: M--Zack Bothun 4 run (Cayden Zajak kick). M--Jack Campion 7 run (Noah Berberich pass from Zajac). M--Gage Haske 80 pass from Zajak (Zajac kick). M--Garrett Bladl 31 pass from Zajac (Zajac kick).
Statistics: First downs--FA 7, M 11. Rushes--FA 32-96, M 26-131. Yards passing--FA 44, M 126. Passes--FA 10-5-1; M 10-5-1. Fumbles--FA 1-0, M 0-0. Penalties--FA 7-50, M 5-50.
