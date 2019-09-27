STOUGHTON

The Milton football team punched its playoff ticket Friday night.

But these Red Hawks appear as though they have bigger goals in sight than simply returning to the postseason.

They rallied from a 14-point deficit in regulation and a one-touchdown deficit in overtime to beat host Stoughton 28-21 in a double-overtime thriller.

The Red Hawks improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 atop the Badger South Conference. The Vikings were the lone other remaining unbeaten team in league play entering the night.

“We made our adjustments in the second half,” Milton head coach Rodney Wedig said. “We said, ‘Hey, let’s stop trying to be cute and do what we’ve done.’”

It was still 14-0 entering the fourth quarter, but Nick Huber changed that with a 1-yard touchdown run with 9:55 remaining.

After Milton’s defense forced a fumble, junior quarterback Evan Jordahl sprung free for a 51-yard run to set Huber up from five yards out, and the extra point tied the game, 14-14, with just over three minutes remaining.

Jayce Rocha intercepted a Stoughton pass in the end zone late in regulation to help force overtime.

There, the two teams traded touchdowns, with Stoughton scoring first and Jordahl hitting Jerry Jones for a 7-yard touchdown pass.

Jordahl found senior wide receiver Dane Nelson in the second overtime with a 4-yard touchdown on fourth down for what turned out to be the game-winning score.

Senior cornerback Jack Weberpal ended the game with a pass deflection on fourth-and-10 during Stoughton’s final possession.

“We just stuck together,” Jordahl said regarding the 14-point come-from-behind victory. “Nobody got on each other. It was just support and bringing each other up.”

Milton will host Monroe Friday at 7 p.m.

MILTON 28, STOUGHTON 21 (2OT)

Milton 0 0 0 14 7 7—28

Stoughton 7 7 0 0 7 0—21

Scoring: S—Quinn Arnott 57 run (Adam Hobson kick). S—Hobson 1 run (Hobson kick). M—Nick Huber 3 run (Luke Hessenauer kick). M—Huber 5 run (Hessenauer kick). S—Hobson 25 run (Hobson kick). M—Jerry Jones 14 pass from Evan Jordahl (Hessenauer kick). M—Dane Nelson 4 pass from Jordahl (Hessenauer kick).

Statistics: First downs—M 17, S 19. Rushing—M 46-194, S 31-165. Passing yards—M 44, S 200. Passes—M 10-4-1, S 31-17-1. Fumbles—M 1-1, S 2-2. Penalties M 3-25, S 8-75.