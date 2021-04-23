A quick start propelled Milton High's football team to victory Friday night.
The Red Hawks raced out to a 33-0 lead in the second quarter and cruised to a 46-13 nonconference win over Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium.
Milton (4-1) scored the first four times it had the ball, and also got a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown from Jack Campion.
"Our defense and special teams kept us on a short field the entire game," Milton coach Rodney Wedig said.
"Offensively, our line gained a little confidence, and we ran the ball well."
Leading 19-0, Milton pushed the lead to 27-0 when quarterback Cayden Zajac scored on a 13-yard run and then ran in the two-point conversion.
The Red Hawks went up 33-0 on Joseph Jones second rushing TD of the half.
Craig (0-4) got on the board late in the first half on Hunter Klietz's 11-yard touchdown pass to David Bittner.
Two Milton touchdowns in the third quarter set up a running clock with the Red Hawks ahead by 39.
Craig's Marshaun Harriel capped off the scoring with an 8-yqrd TD run in the fourth.
Craig coach Adam Bunderson said his team dug itself an early hole that was too tough to get out of.
"It was a tough loss for sure," Bunderson said. "We expected to play better. We had a couple of missed opportunities early, and the next thing you know, we're in a big 19-0 deficit.
"I was happy with the effort. I thought we continued to play hard all game."
Craig plays crosstown rival Janesville Parker next Friday at Monterey Stadium, while Milton hosts Beaver Dam.
MILTON 46, CRAIG 13
Milton;19;14;13;0--46
Janesville Craig;0;7;0;6--13
Scoring summary: M--Zack Bothun 11 run (Luke Hessenauer kick). M--Jack Campion 63 punt return (kick failed). M--Joseph Jones 2 run (run failed). M--Cayden Zajac 13 run (Zajac run). M--Jones 4 run (pass failed). C--David Bittner 11 pass from Hunter Klietz (Chip Dose kick). M--Andrew Hoard 1 run (Zajac kick). M--Kyle Dehnert 2 run (pass failed). C--Marshaun Harriel 8 run (kick failed)
Statistics: First downs--M 14, C 10. Rushes--M 43-194, C 29-61. Yards passing--M 58, C 99. Passes--M 14-4-2, C 20-5-1. Fumbles--M 2-2, C 1-1. Penalties--M 2-2, C 4-44