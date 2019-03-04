MILTON

Rodney Wedig has spent the last 24 years coaching football.

He spent eight years as head coach at Almond-Bancroft, 11 years at Walworth Big Foot and the past five seasons at Beloit Memorial.

He resigned, however, after this last season at Beloit to, in his own words, “step back for a year.”

The layoff didn’t last that long.

Wedig was recently named the new head coach at Milton.

“It was a fantastic opportunity that I just felt like I had to apply for,” Wedig said. “I certainly hadn’t planned on it, but the more I looked into it the more attractive it became.

“They have a great football tradition at Milton, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Wedig takes over for Matt Lee, who stepped down after going 9-18 in three seasons leading the Red Hawks.

As of now, Wedig will continue to teach at Beloit Memorial, but if a teaching position opens up in the Milton School District, he would certainly weigh his options.

Milton athletic director Brian Hammil said the hiring of Wedig was a perfect fit for the program.

“While we had a lot of great candidates apply for the job, Rodney’s depth, enthusiasm for coaching kids and his love of football set him apart,” Hammil said.

“I’m excited to have him get started and get to work with our great group of student-athletes.”

Wedig was 6-41 in five seasons at Beloit, but he led Big Foot to a Division 4 state title in 2009 and runner-up finishes in 2008 and 2012.

His career record is 147-107.

“It is an honor to be selected to be Milton’s next head football coach,” Wedig said. “I’ve heard great things about the community and the football program, and I look forward to leading in a community that has such a strong tradition of great football.

“I feel like this is a program that can compete for championships,” Wedig said. “And that was a big reason why I decided to take the job.”

Beloit Memorial has not announced a replacement for Wedig.

Bleck will lead Whitewater

In December, Whitewater High announced Jason Bleck as its new football coach.

Bleck spent the past two years as an assistant for the Whippets and played for the program from 2002-05. Bleck, a math teacher at Whitewater Middle School, has been involved in coaching since 2010.

“He is the person who can lead the program toward its future goals,” said Jim Pease, Whitewater’s athletic director and most recent head football coach, in a news release at the time.