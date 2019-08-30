MILTON

There are wins, and there are statement wins.

Milton’s victory Friday night might just qualify as the latter.

The Red Hawks defeated Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 40-0, in a nonconference game at Anderson Field in Milton.

“I really challenged all the players this week,” first-year Milton head coach Rodney Wedig said. “I said, ‘Mount Horeb/Barneveld has been one of the better programs in the state. This is a game you can step up and put us on the map.’

“I think they did that and rose to the occasion.”

The Red Hawks scored six touchdowns, five of which came from senior running back Nick Huber.

Huber scored the first touchdown of the game, a 5-yard run to the left-side of the field to put Milton up 7-0 with 6:16 in the first quarter.

The Red Hawks’ next score came in the second quarter, a 1-yard punch-in from senior running back Jerry Jones to make it 14-0 with 9:20 until half.

After the Milton defense forced a three-and-out, Huber found the end zone again, this time from 12 yards out. And an interception late in the second quarter set up another touchdown for Huber from 5 yards out just 17 seconds before halftime.

Huber ended with 129 yards on 20 carries, to go along with his five scores.

“He [Huber] runs hard and he’s fearless,” said senior offensive lineman Booker Burden. “He just goes, he doesn’t care what’s in front of him.”

Despite the big day from Huber, it was the offensive line play that stuck out to Wedig. Overall, the Red Hawks rushed for 309 yards.

Not to be outdone by the offensive line was the Milton defense, which gave up a total of four first downs on the day.

“Our O-line was complaining; they said, ‘You could give up a first down or two to give us a little more rest,’” Wedig said.

The Vikings mustered just 78 yards of total offense.

“They (the Milton defense) know their assignments,” Wedig said. “(Defensive coordinator) Gus (Wedig) does a great job of getting them in the right location and then they fly to the ball. And then we don’t miss tackles.”

The Red Hawks will open up Badger South Conference play Friday back at Anderson Field against Fort Atkinson at 7 p.m.

“We’re very confident,” Burden said. “We know we can beat any team in the conference right now.”

MILTON 40, MOUNT HOREB/BARNEVELD 0

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0 0 0 0—0

Milton 7 19 7 7—40

Scoring: M—Nick Huber 5 run (Luke Hessenauer kick). M—Jerry Jones 1 run (Hessenauer kick). M—Huber 12 run (kick failed). M—Huber 5 run (kick failed). M—Huber 3 run (Hessenauer kick). M—Huber 37 run (Hessenauer kick).

Statistics: First downs—MH 4, Mil 24. Rushing—MH 17-33, Mil 52-309. Passing yards—MH 45, Mil 77. Passes—MH 19-12-1, Mil 11-6-0. Fumbles—MH 2-2, Mil 1-0. Penalties—MH 6-35, Mil 3-30.