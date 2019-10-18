MILTON

Rodney Wedig doesn’t consider himself a miracle worker.

Instead, the first-year Milton High football coach said he’s simply one link in the Red Hawks’ chain of success this season.

That might be the case, but he’s an awfully strong link.

Milton was coming off three straight 3-6 seasons and was picked to finish fifth in the eight-team Badger South Conference this season by WisSports.net.

If Milton can beat Watertown tonight, the 7-1 Red Hawks will at least share the Badger South Conference title and could win it outright if two-time defending champion Monona Grove wins at Stoughton.

For his efforts and for taking Milton from what many thought was a rebuilding to a title-contending season, Wedig was named ESPN’s NFL coach of the week. The award is given to a state high school coach from the NFL team that is hosting the following week’s Monday night game. Green Bay hosted Detroit this past Monday night.

The Coach of the Week program, sponsored by Jack Link’s Protein Snacks, will donate $2,000 to Milton’s program, and Wedig is now a finalist for the national coach of the year.

Wedig appreciates the recognition but says winning the award is a total team effort.

“I appreciate the Green Bay Packers for nominating me and am honored by the recognition,” Wedig said. “It speaks volumes to the hard work and dedication of the coaching staff and players.

“We put a lot of work in during the summer—installing a brand new offense and defense—and it really says a lot about them. We’re not the most talented team, but each week we put in a game plan and the kids go out and execute.”

Wedig began his coaching career in 1995 as the head coach at Almond Bancroft. He took over at Walworth Big Foot in 2003 and led the Chiefs to the Division 4 state title in 2009. He spent the last five years as head coach at Beloit Memorial before taking over at Milton.

Wedig credits his coaching staff for much of the team’s success.

“First of all, we were able to put together a great staff,” Wedig said. “It’s always tough being a new coach and trying to form a staff, since it’s not like college where coaches go with you. I’ve been able to put together a staff where we’re all on the same page.”

Rodney said Milton has been a perfect fit—both on and off the field.

“I think for football in general, Milton’s a football-crazy town,” Wedig said. “I couldn’t believe when we came out for warm-ups during Homecoming and it was packed. The success we’ve had thus far is great for the school and the community.”