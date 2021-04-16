Milton High's football team had extra reason to celebrate Friday.
The Red Hawks not only were recognizing a Homecoming game during the WIAA's alternate fall season, but they scored a pair of first-half touchdowns and made them hold up in a 14-7 victory over visiting rival Stoughton.
“I’ll tell you what, the defense played outstanding,” Milton second-year head coach Rodney Wedig said. “Offensively, we’re still figuring things out. When you rotate guys in like that and you get everybody reps in practice … I feel like I’m not doing as good of a job getting them as fine tuned as I need to be.”
Milton junior safety Jack Campion intercepted two passes and tipped a third that was also intercepted by fellow junior defensive back Gannon Kligora. The first of Campion’s picks he returned 86 yards for a touchdown to give the Red Hawks their 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Kyle Dehnert scored Milton's first touchdown just a couple minutes into the game after Luke Hessenauer blocked a punt.
The 14 first-half points proved to be enough given Milton's stout defense.
MILTON 14, STOUGHTON 7
Stoughton;0;0;7;0—7
Milton;7;7;0;0—14
Scoring--M: Dehnert 7 run (Hessenauer kick). M: Campion 85 interception return (Hessenauer kick). S: Mechler 5 run (PAT good).
Team stats: First downs — S 11, M 5. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — S 46-140, M 30-26. Passing yards — S 43, M 77. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — S 3-8-3, M 8-15-2. Penalties-yards — S 6-10, M 5-30. Fumbles-lost — S 2-1, M 2-2.
Leaders: Rushing (Att.-Yds) — S: Hill 10-71; M: Orr 12-35. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — S: O’Connor 3-7-3-43; M: Jordahl 7-12-1-74. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — S: Mechler 1-28; M: Storlid 2-31.
- Brodhead/Juda 23, New Glarus/Monticello 22--The visiting Cardinals built a 23-8 lead through three quarters and held on at the end.
Gage Boegli rushed 24 times for 148 yards and a touchdown for Brodhead/Juda, which remained unbeaten.
New Glarus/Monticello scored a touchdown to get within a point with less than two minutes remaining, but a pass attempt on a two-point conversion was incomplete.
BRODHEAD/JUDA 23, NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO 22
Brodhead/Juda;7;9;7;0—23
New Glarus/Monticello;0;8;0;14—22
Scoring--BH: Green 8 run (Hoesly kick), 4:55. BH: Safety, (Cook tackle), 5:30. BH: Boegli 27 run (kick), 2:22. NG: Schuett 21 run (Feinrite pass from Schuett), 0:57. BH: Cook 5 run (kick), 10:54. NG: Streiff 3 pass from Schuett (Schuett run), 10:18. NG: Schuett 22 run (pass failed), 1:53.
Team stats: First downs — BrJ 13, NGM 10. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — BrJ 47-228, NGM 25-107. Passing yards — BrJ 103, NGM 135. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — BrJ 10-16-1, NGM 10-20-0. Penalties-yards — BrJ 50, NGM 20. Fumbles-lost — BrJ 1-1, NGM 0-0.
Leaders: Rushing (Att.-Yds) — BrJ: Boegli 24-148; NGM: Schuett 16-74. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — BrJ: Walker 10-16-1-103; NGM: Schuett 10-19-0-135. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — BrJ: Malkow 5-40; NGM: Streiff 5-53; Gustafson 2-47.
- Evansville 34, East Troy 17--Mason Young carried the ball 17 times for 123 yards and all three of the Blue Devils' first-half touchdowns as they improved to 3-1.
Young's run shortly before halftime made it 22-10, and the Blue Devils scored again in the opening minute of the second half to break the game open.
EVANSVILLE 34, EAST TROY 17
East Troy;0;10;7;0—17
Evansville;8;14;12;0—34
Scoring--Ev: Young 3 run (Scofield run), 5:58. ET: Bakken 7 run (Wojciechowski kick), 8:15. Ev: Young 6 run (run failed), 9:19. ET: Wojciechowski 23 kick, 3:05. Ev: Young 7 run (Bahrs pass from Severson), 1:38. Ev: Johnson 13 pass from Severson (run failed), 11:13. ET: Wojciechowski 6 pass from Dessart (Wojciechowski kick), 6:58. Ev: Scofield 6 run (pass failed), 4:31.
Team stats: First downs — ET 20, Ev 20. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — ET 182, Ev 137. Passing yards — ET 165, Ev 294. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — ET 16-22-0, Ev 11-19-0. Penalties-yards — ET 4-45, Ev 11-85. Fumbles-lost — ET 1-0, Ev 0-0.
Leaders: Rushing (Att.-Yds) — ET: Densmore 12-56; Dessart 8-49; Ev: Young 17-123; Scofield 3-20. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — ET: Dessart 22-16-0-165; Ev: Severson 19-11-0-294. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — ET: Weed 5-69; Wojciechowski 10-51; Ev: Johnson 5-154; Maves 5-88.
Edgerton 27, Clinton 22--Ethan Krause's two-yard touchdown reception thrown by Drew Hanson with just 13 seconds left was the difference in lead the Crimson Tide to a road win.
Hanson threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns as Edgerton improved to 2-2.
Chris Spears rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns and also threw Clinton's other touchdown in the loss.
EDGERTON 27, CLINTON 22
Edgerton;7;0;7;13;—;27
Clinton;8;8;0;6—22
Scoring--C: Conway 25 pass from Spears (Hesebeck run), 7:40. E: Kisting 68 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick), 5:18. C: Spears 3 run (Spears run), 4:19. E: Hanson 1 run (Diaz kick), 1:14. E: Knauf 5 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick), 6:26. C: Spears 21 run (run failed), 4:12. E: Krause 2 pass from Hanson (kick failed), 0:13.
Team stats: First downs — E 18, C 16. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — E 21-16, C 51-229. Passing yards — E 258, C 25. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — E 22-36-0, C 1-4-1. Penalties-yards — E 6-65, C 5-35. Fumbles-lost — E 4-1, C 3-0.
Leaders: Rushing (Att.-Yds) — E: Krause 7-22; C: Spears 22-117; Hesebeck 23-100. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — E: Hanson 22-36-0-258; C: Spears 1-4-1-25. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — E: Knauf 13-138; C: Conway 1-25.
- Lodi 39, Turner 0--The Blue Devils scored 13 points in each of the first three quarters and shut out the Trojans.
LODI 39, BELOIT TURNER 0
Beloit Turner;0;0;0;0—0
Lodi;13;13;13;0—39
Scoring: L: Heyroth 19 pass from Q. Faust (Curtis kick). L: Edge 5 run (kick blocked). L: C. Faust 11 pass from Q. Faust (kick failed). L: Heyroth 39 run (Curtis kick). L: Q. Faust 53 run (pass failed). L: Meier 9 pass from Q. Faust (Curtis kick).
Team stats: First downs — BT 4, L 17. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — BT 31-74, L 40-332. Passing yards — BT -1, L 151. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — BT 2-11-0, L 10-14-0. Penalties-yards — BT 1-5, L 10-65. Fumbles-lost — BT 1-1, L 0-0.
Leaders: Rushing (Att.-Yds) — BT: Crall 19-84; L: Heyroth 22-190; Q. Faust 10-62. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — BT: Burrows 11-2-0--1; L: Q. Faust 14-10-0-151. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — BT: Galvan 1-0; L: Edge 4-55.
Columbus 42, Big Foot 12--The host Chiefs trailed just 14-6 at halftime, but Columbus' three third-quarter touchdowns helped it pull away.
Basil Demco threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns for Big Foot.
COLUMBUS 42, BIG FOOT 12
Columbus;7;7;21;7—42
Walworth Big Foot;6;0;0;6—12
Scoring--C: Brunell 1 run (Hynes kick), 8:36. BF: Schmitz 38 pass from Demco (pass failed), 2:08. C: Brunell 7 run (Hynes kick), 9:29. C: Kirchberg 50 pass from Cotter (Hynes kick), 9:25. C: Kirchberg 55 pass from Cotter (Hynes kick), 7:43. C: Cotter 1 run (Hynes kick), 1:43.. BF: Greco 13 pass from Demco (kick failed), 11:50. C: Brunell 9 run (Hynes kick), 9:09.
Team stats: First downs — C 20, WBF 12. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — C 36-189, WBF 31-49. Passing yards — C 280, WBF 255. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — C 16-22-0, WBF 13-29-2. Penalties-yards — C 4-30, WBF 4-30. Fumbles-lost — C 2-2, WBF 2-1.
Leaders: Rushing (Att.-Yds) — C: Brunell 28-175; WBF: Hertel 12-72. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — C: Cotter 19-14-0-256; WBF: Demco 29-13-2-255. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — C: Kirchberg 7-176; WBF: Schmitz 5-169.
- Monroe 29, Whitewater 7--The Cheesemakers dropped the Whippets to 0-4.
MONROE 29, WHITEWATER 7
Monroe;14;0;8;7—29
Whitewater;0;7;0;0—7
No other information reported.