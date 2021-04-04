Milton High's football team bounced back in a big way Saturday.
After losing its opening game of the alternate fall season and then fall behind by a touchdown early in their second game, the Red Hawks rattled off seven straight touchdowns on the way to a 50-14 victory over Mount Horeb/Barneveld in a nonconference game played in McFarland.
An interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter put Milton behind, 8-0, but it was all Red Hawks after that.
Ashton Goll caught a touchdown pass from Cayden Zajac and Zack Bothun returned an interception for a touchdown to help Milton lead 14-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Zajac then ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in the second quarter for a 35-8 halftime lead.
Kyle Dehnert (rushing) and Jack Campion (kick return) sandwiched touchdowns around a safety as Milton continued pulling away in the second half.
Milton plays on the road against Janesville Parker on Friday.
MILTON 50, MOUNT HOREB/BARNEVELD 14
