SUN PRAIRIE
You know what they say when Milton High and Sun Prairie West High play football?
You can throw the records out the window.
Truth is, Friday night was the first time Milton had played Sun Prairie West, which just opened when Sun Prairie High split into two schools.
But the Red Hawks, who came into the game with an 0-3 record, including 0-1 in the Badger Conference Large, thoroughly dominated the previously unbeaten Wolves 31-14.
Senior Quinn Williams blasted into the end zone on a pair of 4-yard runs, and Garrett Bladl gave the Red Hawks the lead for good with a 97-yard kickoff return in the first quarter.
Milton coach Rodney Wedig finally had a smile on his face after three straight losses by one score.
“It’s been frustrating,” Wedig said. We’ve done just enough to lose games.”
Milton dominated from the opening kickoff, which West did twice after being called for being offsides on the first one. That set the tone for evening, as the Wolves were flagged 13 times for 105 yards.
Milton drove 61 yards in 11 plays for a touchdown, capped when Williams took a pitch from quarterback Aiden Schoen and scored from 4 yards out.
West tied it on their first possession when the Wolves took advantage of Milton having too many players on the field on a punt on 4th-and 1 from the Wolves 29.
On 2nd-and 17, West quarterback Brady Rhoades lofted a long pass down the middle that a Milton defensive back missed, and receiver Will Davis gathered in at about the Milton 40 and ran the rest of the way.
The 74-yard score got the West crowd going, but their joy didn’t last long.
Bladl gathered in the ensuing kickoff at the 3, cut to his right and had clear sailing for a 97-yard return that gave Milton the lead for good.
“Bladl is pretty special,” Wedig said.
“I couldn’t do it without the blocking,” said Bladl, who also had an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in a 29-22 loss to Janesville Parker two weeks ago. “I saw a gap and took it, and there was no one in front of me.”
An interception by junior linebacker Haiden Hilt on a short swing pass gave the ball to the Red Hawks on the West 15 with 6:48 left in the half.
After two runs by Williams got the ball to the 2, senior Xander Wuetrich powered in for the touchdown. Schoen kicked his third extra point to put the Red Hawks ahead 21-7, which was the score at halftime.
Wuetrich said the team just added that red-zone package to its offense this week, which had him in as fullback.
“It worked out, didn’t it?” Wuetrich said.
At linebacker, Wuetrich made several big hits, including two consecutive sacks in the fourth quarter.
Wyatt Smart, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound junior, got his first start at running back. He ran hard all night—especially between the tackles—and finished with 102 yards on 19 carries.
“They had good outside coverage, but once I got inside they couldn’t do much,” Smart said.
“He’s got a little wiggle,” Wedig said.
Williams got his second 4-yard scoring run with 7:32 left in the third quarter. Schoen concluded the scoring with a 27-yard field goal with two minutes remaining in the game.
Williams capped off his night with an interception, and Milton ran out the clock for its first win of the season.
The Red Hawks will attempt to build a winning streak when they host Beaver Dam next Friday night.
MILTON 31, SUN PRAIRIE WEST 14
Milton;14;7;7;3;—31
Sun Prairie West;7;0;0;7;--14
Scoring summary: M—Quinn Williams, 4 run (Aiden Schoen kick). SPW—Will Davis, 74 pass from Brady Rhoads (Alex Oehrlein kick). M—Garrett Bladl, 97 kickoff return (Schoen kick). M—Xander Wuetrich, 2 run (Schoen kick). M—Williams, 4 run (Schoen kick). SPW—Rhoades, 20 run (Oehrlein kick). M—Schoen, FG, 27.
Statistics: First downs—M 17, SPW 7. Rushing—M 41-210, SPW 19-82. Yards passing—M 45, SPW 82. Passes (att-comp-int.)—M 5-13-0, SPW 8-14-2. Penalties—M 7-65, SPW 13-105.