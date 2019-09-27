A shorthanded Janesville Parker football team was no match for Middleton on Friday night.

The Cardinals scored the first 47 points and beat the Vikings 54-16 in a Big Eight Conference game.

Middleton improved to 4-2 on the season, while Parker fell to 0-6.

“I have coached for over 15 years and I have never had a week of injuries, sicknesses and need for studying as we did this week,” Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. “I thought our guys truly competed. Many guys had to play both ways.

“Our kids are hungry and excited for another opportunity. I love this team. There is absolutely no quit in them.”

Middleton led 26-0 at halftime and recovered an onside kick coming out of the break. The Cardinals quickly scored, then returned an interception for a touchdown 12 seconds later to get to a running clock.

Parker’s touchdowns came in the final six minutes, on a 17-yard pass from Sam O’Leary to Matthew Hartwig and on a 77-yard run by Dre Harris.

Garrett Sanwick rushed 19 times for 84 yards, while Hartwig caught five passes for 47 yards.

“We will regroup, hopefully get healthy and get ready to play next week against West,” Kreger said.

MIDDLETON 54, PARKER 16

Janesville Parker 0 0 0 16—16

Middleton 12 14 21 7—54

Scoring: M—Pertzborn 33 field goal. M—Safety. M—Buckner 70 punt return (Pertzborn kick). M—Litchfield 12 pass from Bauer (Pertzborn kick). M—Patterson 87 pass from Teff (Pertzborn kick). M—Buckner 11 run (Pertzborn kick). M—Stormer 20 interception return (Pertzborn kick). M—Bauer 13 run (Pertzborn kick). P—Matthew Hartwig 17 pass from Sam O’Leary (conversion good). M—Buford 36 run (Pertzborn kick). P—Dre Harris 77 run (conversion good).

Statistics: Rushing: Parker 34-152, Middleton 22-217. Passing yards—Parker 78, Middleton 123. Passes—Parker 16-8-2, Middleton 6-4-0.