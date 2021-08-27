Janesville Craig came up short in its upset bid Friday night.
Antonio Thomas' 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter lifted Madison Memorial to a 7-6 nonconference win at Mansfield Stadium.
Craig (0-2) took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter on Jake Schaffner's 81-yard bubble pass from Hunter Klietz.
"Our run defense tonight was about as good as it has been since I've been here," Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. "Usually, we've had trouble getting off the field on third down, but tonight, we stuffed everything they ran at us.
"We had three chances the last eight minutes to try and take the lead, but once again, some penalties and missed assignments hurt us."
The Cougars (0-2) took a 6-0 lead with 3:44 left in the first quarter when Schaffner took a quick pass from Klietz and outran the Memorial defenders for an 81-yard score. Craig missed the extra-point kick.
Memorial (1-1) drove for a go-ahead score on its next possession, with Thomas running it in from five yards with 10:43 before halftime. The kick was good, and that was the end of the night's scoring.
Klietz completed 13 of 26 passes for Craig, without an interception. But the Cougars managed only 9 yards rushing against the Spartans' front line.
Memorial racked up 331 yards of offense, with Thomasgoing for 95 yards on 18 carries to lead a 216-yard attack. Quarterback Caden Feinstein threw for 115 yards and ran for 62 more.
MADISON MEMORIAL 7, CRAIG 6
Craig;6;0;0;0;--;6
Madison Memorial;0;7;0;0;--;7
Scoring summary: JC--Jake Schaffner 81 pass from Hunter Klietz (kick failed). MM--Thomas 5 run (kick good).
Statistics: First downs--JC 9, MM 20. Rushes--JC 20-9, MM 46-216. Yards passing--JC 167, MM 115. Passes--JC 26-13-0, MM 20-10-1. Fumbles--JC 1-1, MM 1-1. Penalties--JC 6-35, MM 2-30.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.