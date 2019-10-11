Madison West perhaps plowed its way into the WIAA football playoffs Friday night.

The Regents put up 343 rushing yards, pulling away from visiting Janesville Craig for a 36-12 Big Eight Conference victory.

Quarterback Will Gutknecht ran for 232 yards and three touchdowns, and Naz Jones added a pair of rushing scores as the Regents improved to 4-4 overall and in the Big Eight.

“Second quarter we were right there and doing some things offensively,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. “Defensively, though, their line is big and fast, and their quarterback looks like a linebacker. He was impressive.”

Projections have all or nearly every team that finishes with a 4-5 conference mark reaching the playoffs, so West may be in the field whether it can win at Sun Prairie in the regular-season finale next week.

Craig fell to 1-7.

The Cougars were down just 15-12 in the second quarter. Quarterback Eric Hughes ran for a 53-yard touchdown in the first quarter to get within 7-6, and he threw a 61-yard pass to Marshaun Harriel in the second quarter.

“I think the guys expected to go in and play well, and we knew they (West) would be coming in looking to get a fourth win and get closer to the playoffs,” Bunderson said. “I told our kids all week, at this point in the year, with one win, we’re looking for kids who want to play and play hard. And I was proud of our guys in that sense.”

Parker Glissendorf led the Cougars with 82 yards rushing, while Hughes finished with 60. Glissendorf added a team-high 15 tackles—six solo—defensively.

WEST 36, CRAIG 12Janesville Craig 6 6 0 0—12

Madison West 15 7 7 7—36

Scoring: W—Will Gutknecht 14 run (Josh Dearlove kick). C—Eric Hughes 53 run (kick failed). W—Naz Jones 7 run (conversion good). C—Marshaun Harriel 61 pass from Hughes (conversion failed). W—Jones 8 run (Dearlove kick). W—Gutknecht 2 run (Dearlove kick). W—Gutknecht 2 run (Dearlove kick).

Statistics: First downs—Craig 11, West 17. Rushing—Craig 32-178, West 49-343. Passing yards—Craig 96, West 30. Passes—Craig 19-4-1, West 5-1-1. Fumbles lost—none. Penalties—Craig 2-25, West 3-30.