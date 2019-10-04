Madison West piled up more than 450 yards of total offense, and the Regents’ defense pitched a shutout to down visiting Janesville Parker 55-0 on Friday night at Mansfield Stadium.

West improved to 3-4 overall and in the Big Eight Conference, while Parker fell to 0-7.

Parker came in averaging just over 10 points per game but had not been shutout this season.

Naz Jones ran for half of West’s 306 rushing yards and scored two first-quarter touchdowns to get things started for the Regents, who host Janesville Craig next week.

Parker returns home for the first time in four weeks to host undefeated Madison Memorial.

WEST 55, PARKER 0Janesville Parker 0 0 0 0—0

Madison West 14 13 8 20—55

Scoring: W—Jones 1 run (Dearlove kick). W—Jones 54 run (Dearlove kcik). W—Gutknecht 8 run (Dearlove kick). W—Mercier 8 pass from Gutknecth (Dearlove kick). W—Thompson 10 pass from Gutknecht. W—Karofsky 21 run (Dearlove kick). W—Marcus Gordon 21 interception return (Dearlove kick).

Statistics: First downs—P 10, W 27. Rushing—P 22-42, W 41-306. Passing yards—P 63, W 148. Penalty yards—P 85, W 25.