JANESVILLE

Garrett Sanwick had barely taken a step with the ball when he was greeted, rather rudely, by Roary Jones.

The ensuing CRUNCH! could be heard throughout Monterey Stadium.

Janesville Parker’s running back was dropped for a 3-yard loss, and on the next play, quarterback Sam O’Leary was forced to throw a ball into the ground when no receiver could create separation against Madison Memorial’s secondary. The Vikings had to punt facing a fourth-and-13.

Parker wasn’t the first team to struggle against the Spartans’ swarming defense this season.

Madison Memorial rolled to a 49-6 win over Janesville Parker on Friday to clinch an outright Big Eight Conference championship and move within a game of its first unbeaten regular season in more than two decades.

All that stands between the Spartans (8-0) and their first perfect regular season since 1984 is a home date with Janesville Craig next week.

Madison Memorial has held opponents to 12.1 points per game—the best mark in the Big Eight. Parker was the fourth team to score fewer than seven points against the Spartans this year.

The Vikings had 122 yards of offense during their Homecoming game.

Parker needs to defeat Beloit Memorial next Friday to avoid a second straight winless season. That game will be Parker’s last in the Big Eight, with a move to the Badger Large Conference on the horizon for 2020.

Like many of Madison Memorial’s games this season, Friday’s outcome was all but determined before halftime.

Senior quarterback Jason Ceniti threw three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Madison Memorial to a 49-0 halftime lead. Running backs Kabaris Vasser and Kam Marshall had two scores apiece.

Vasser went 21 yards up the middle for his first score just over three minutes into the game. Jones blew up Sanwick’s carry to bring Parker’s first drive to a halt, and the Spartans made it 14-0 when Ceniti floated a pass to receiver Max Hoeser in the back-left corner of the end zone.

The only blemish for the Spartans in the first half was a missed 32-yard field goal in the first quarter. Madison Memorial scored touchdowns on seven of its eight first-half drives.

Parker ended the game on a high note, scoring late after Jamel Everson recovered a Madison Memorial fumble with 1:36 remaining in the fourth quarter.

With 20 seconds left, tight end Matthew Hartwig won a jump ball in the end zone from O’Leary.

MEMORIAL 49, PARKER 6

Madison Memorial 21 28 0 0—49

Janesville Parker 0 0 0 6—6

Scoring: MM—Kabaris Vasser 21 run (Kole Kerkhoff kick). MM—Max Hoeser 27 pass from Jason Ceniti (Kerkhoff kick). MM—Kam Marshall 4 pass from Ceniti (Kerkhoff kick). MM—Ceniti 1 run (Kerkhoff kick). MM—Jaden Bott 38 pass from Ceniti (Kerkhoff kick). MM—Marshall 4 run (Kerkhoff kick). MM—Vasser 1 run (Kerkhoff kick). JP—Matthew Hartwig 10 pass from Sam O’Leary (kick failed).

Statistics: First downs—MM 15, JP 9. Rushing—MM 38-195, JP 32-119. Passing yards—MM 245, JP 3. Fumbles—MM 2-2, JP 1-1. Penalties—MM 4-45, JP 4-25.