JANESVILLE -- Madison Memorial ended Janesville Craig's playoff hopes Friday night, beating the Cougars 16-12 at Monterey Stadium in the teams' regular-season finale.
Craig (4-4-1 overall, 3-4 Big Eight Conference) started the game on the right foot with a touchdown on its first drive. Establishing the run game early, Craig found the end zone on a 10-yard run by quarterback Jake Schaffner.
Nearing the end of the first quarter, the Spartans (7-2, 5-2) drove down the field with ease before Craig’s goal line defense stepped up and made a stop, making Memorial settle for a 27-yard field goal.
Schaffner struck again on Craig's ensuing drive, scoring from 45 yards out after finding a huge hole in the Spartans' defense to put his team up 12-3.
It would be Craig’s last scoring drive in the game. Memorial went on to score a touchdown before the end of the first half and another at the beginning of the second. The Spartans tried a two-point conversion after their third-quarter score to go up six but failed.
Through the remainder of the game, the Cougar defense continuously made stops to give the offense opportunities to reclaim the lead, holding the Spartans to less than 20 points for the first time this season.
“That was the best defensive effort from start to finish that we've had,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. “Our defense, I thought, played extremely physical. They did their job. Stopped the run pretty well, which is something we always stressed. We got three-and-outs tonight. We had stops when we needed them. So yeah, I thought our defense played phenomenal.”
Craig’s offense was unable to capitalize on its opportunities. The Cougars were able to maintain drives and converted on a few nice third-down plays but couldn’t find the go-ahead score.
Even though it won’t be playing in the postseason, there was still something special about Craig’s 2022 football team.
“They're fun, they're funny and they know how to have fun playing football,” Bunderson said about his players. “Sometimes in high school that's a hard line. Being fun and then not really focusing on what's important. But our guys love being around each other. Our coaches love being around them and are going to miss them. It's gonna be hard not coaching these guys.”
MADISON MEMORIAL 16, JANESVILLE CRAIG 12
Madison Memorial;3;7;6;0;—;16
Janesville Craig;6;6;0;0;—;12
Scoring summary: JC – Jake Schaffner 10 run (Lilli Rick kick failed). MM – Ty Aparicio 27 FG. JC – Jake Schaffner 45 run (kick failed). MM – Charlie Erlandson 1 run (Aparicio kick). MM – Bryson Cunningham 1 run (two-point try failed).
Statistics: First downs—JC 9, MM 17. Rushes—JC 28-181, MM 45-191. Yards passing—JC 75, MM 97. Passes—JC 14-6-0, MM 14-6-1. Fumbles—JC 0-0, MM 0-0. Penalties—JC 5-25, MM 4-25.
