The Edgerton football team gave itself a late chance on Friday night, but Clinton forced a turnover with less than 2 minutes remaining to lock up a 16-13 victory.
Edgerton (0-2) recovered a fumble by Clinton (2-0) on its own with 1 minute, 46 seconds remaining. But a long Crimson Tide pass down the middle was broken up by Clinton senior Abel Espinoza, with junior Peyton Bingham intercepting the deflected pass to give possession back to the Cougars.
Clinton quarterback Peyton Bingham ran for a 4-yard score in and threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Sawyer Weisesel to give the Cougars (2-0) a 14-7 halftime lead.
The Crimson Tide trailed 16-7 entering the fourth quarter after giving up a safety for an intentional grounding call from their own end zone. But Aydan Hanson threw his second touchdown pass of the day, covering 15 yards to Braden Troeger, with 4:50 left. Earlier, Hanson connected with Beau Allison for a 33-yard score.
Edgerton was held to minus-6 rushing yards, but Hanson threw for 133 yards. Espinoza rushed for 96 yards for Clinton.
CLINTON 16, EDGERTON 13
Edgerton;7;0;0;6;--;13
Clinton;0;14;2;0;--;16
Scoring summary: E--Beau Allison 33 pass from Aydan Hanson (Dayveon Lathrop kick). C--Peyton Bingham 4 run (Abel Espinoza kick). C--Sawyer Weisensel 20 pass from Peyton Bingham (Espinoza kick). C--Safety, intentional grounding in end zone. E--Brayden Troeger 15 pass from Hanson (kick failed).
Statistics: First downs--E 11, C 14. Rushes--E 13-(-6), C 51-207. Yards passing--E 133, C 36. Passes--E 32-9-1, C 8-6-0. Fumbles--E 2-2, C 5-3. Penalties--E 11-64, C 9-71.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.