LAKE MILLS
Edgerton High’s football team ran over, around and through 10 consecutive opponents.
That trend, and the Crimson Tide’s school record-tying winning streak, came to a sudden halt Friday night.
Bolstered by an imposing offensive line that averages 275 pounds and a defense that stifled one of the state’s best ground games, Lakeside Lutheran cruised to 45-14 victory over visiting Edgerton in a WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal game.
Top-seeded Lakeside (11-1) advanced to a state semifinal game for the first time in program history and will face Racine St. Catherine’s (12-0) next Friday. In the other semifinal, Saint Croix Central plays Little Chute, meaning all four No. 1 seeds are alive.
Edgerton had its 10-game winning streak snapped and finished 10-2.
The Crimson Tide fell behind 17-0 and could not recover. They fumbled three times and had no answer for Lakeside’s big men up front.
“That’s the best team we’ve seen all year, no doubt about it,” Edgerton coach Mike Gregory said. “They moved the ball on us like no one else did, and defensively they made us one-dimensional.
“We had our chances a couple times to make it a one-score game but couldn’t punch it in. And then when they went 95 yards for a score after stopping us on fourth down, it was over. That was too much to overcome.”
Edgerton trailed 17-7 at halftime and had the ball to start the second half but could not get a quick strike to make it a one-possession game.
Lakeside pushed the lead to 24-7 on a 52-yard touchdown pass from Jack Monis to Isac Veers and later made it 31-7 right before the end of the third quarter on Monis’ 1-yard quarterback sneak.
Edgerton turned it over on its next possession, and Cameron Paske scooped up Devin Jorgenson’s fumble and went 25 yards for another Lakeside score.
“We just couldn’t get anything going on the ground,” Gregory said. “And give them credit—they took us out of what we like to do.”
Edgerton came into the game ranked 10th in the state in rushing at 331 yards per game but managed only 118 against the Warriors.
Lakeside wasted little time imposing its will up front. The Warriors drove 60 yards on the opening drive and took an early 7-0 lead on Casey Ponyicsany’s 8-yard run with 6:48 left in the first quarter.
Edgerton quickly went three and out on its first possession, and Lakeside again marched down the field for a 14-0 lead. Carter Buchta capped off the scoring drive with a 2-yard run on the second play of the second quarter.
Already trailing 14-0, Edgerton then fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Lakeside took over at Edgerton’s 25. The Warriors didn’t find the end zone but instead settled for Tersony Vater’s field goal.
Lakeside led 17-0 at that point, with Edgerton limited to only three offensive plays from scrimmage.
The Crimson Tide got on the board with 5:03 left in the half on Jaden Johnson’s 1-yard scamper around the left end on fourth down.
Lakeside, behind its massive front line, piled up 178 yards rushing in the first half.
Edgerton’s season began and ended with a loss. Everything in between added up to a record-setting season.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys,” Gregory said. “This hurts, but they’ll appreciate everything they’ve accomplished this season for the rest of their lives.
“We lost to a very, very good football team tonight. There’s no shame in that.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 45, EDGERTON 14
Edgerton 0 7 0 7—14
Lakeside Lutheran 7 10 21 7—45
Scoring: LL—Casey Ponyicsanyi 8 run (Tersony Vater kick). LL—Carter Buchta 2 run (Vater kick). LL—Vater 30 field goal. E—Jaden Johnson 1 run (Skyler Gullickson kick). LL—Isac Veers 52 pass from Jack Monis (Vater kick). LL—Monis 1 run (Vater kick). LL—Cameron Paske 25 fumble return (Vater kick). LL—Buchta 2 run (Vater kick). E—Johnson 15 run (Gullickson kick).
Statistics: First downs—E 12, LL 19. Rushing—E 19-118, LL 57-360. Passing yards—E 99, LL 95. Passes—E 23-8-0, LL 14-6-1. Fumbles—E 3-3, LL 1-0. Penalties—E 2-12, LL 3-15.
