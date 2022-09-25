BURLINGTON—The J.P Doyle show hit the road Friday night, and it was another smashing success.
Doyle, the Lake Geneva Badger junior quarterback, played a nearly flawless game to help give the Badgers a 42-21 victory over host Burlington.
The victory gave the Badgers a 4-0 record in the Southern Lakes Conference, which puts them alone in first place in the league.
Doyle rushed for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns and passed for 93 yards and a score.
It was a track meet early, with the Badgers leading 21-13 at halftime thanks to three long scoring drives.
The Badger defense also made some adjustments, and the Doyle-led offense kept cooking.
Logan Nottestad chipped in a pair of scores to complement Doyle as well.
While the Badgers were rolling on offense, the defense was putting up a united front against a talented Demon squad.
"Burlington's offense is so good that we had to keep them off the field," Badger head coach Matt Hensler said. "We ran to the ball really well, and we didn't give up a ton of yards after the catch. For the most part, we had bodies on bodies, and that's what we were looking for."
Doyle's performance was hardly a surprise to Hensler, who values his quarterback so much he also plays him as a starting safety.
"Doyle's a really good player," Hensler said. "He works really hard, and we work really hard to help him as much as possible. He loves football, and he plays like it and he practices like it."
Hensler said he's pleased with where his team is but not satisfied.
"Record-wise, all that stuff is fantastic," Hensler said. "But as a coach, I look at our team and say that if we are playing like this in Week 9, we are in trouble. We have to get better."
Besides a 68-yard touchdown run by Doyle, the Badgers moved the ball in a grind-it-out fashion, eventually exhausting the Demon defense.
"It's fun to wear them down," Doyle said. "That's kind of how our offense works. It's push, push, push until you wear them down, and then the floodgates open. It's a very satisfying way to play."
Speaking of satisfying, that's a good way to describe the feeling of any current Badger when they cast a glance at those conference standings. With four games still to play, Doyle says his team simply must keep pushing.
"We just have to keep doing our job as a team and getting better every single day," Doyle said. "We can't take any plays off, and if we can keep that kind of approach, we can go far in the playoffs."
