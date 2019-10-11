LAKE GENEVA

Perhaps it was the unseasonably cold weather or the distractions of Homecoming, but the sloppy play of Lake Geneva Badger’s offense left head coach Matt Hensler shaking his head.

The Badgers committed 10 pre-snap penalties, fumbled three times and missed two extra points.

Fortunately for Hensler, his defense picked up the slack, shutting down Wisconsin recruit Ross Gengler and the Delavan-Darien offense, en route to a crucial 26-0 Southern Lakes Conference victory Friday night.

With the victory, Badger (3-3) is one win away from sealing a playoff berth, with conference lynchpin Waterford coming to Lake Geneva in a regular-season finale next week.

The Badgers will undoubtedly need to play a much cleaner game to beat the Wolverines.

“I thought our defense picked us up, because offensively we were not very good,” Hensler said. “I’m very happy for our defense.”

As for the offense, Hensler wasn’t as complimentary.

“It’s ridiculous,” Hensler said in reference to his team’s 10 pre-snap penalties. “The more we work on it, the worse we are at it. It’s just a lack of concentration that has been a problem all year.”

The Badger offense was able to capitalize on a few short fields, including its opening drive that went 51 yards on eight plays, capped by quarterback Grant DuMez’s 19-yard touchdown run. That made it 7-0 Badger.

Delavan tried to answer running to its strength with Gengler, but the Badger defense held its ground for the entire game.

Gengler, who is set to be a preferred walk-on for Paul Chryst’s Wisconsin Badgers next fall, finished with just 8 carries for 19 yards and 1 catch for minus-4 yards.

“Gengler is a big part of what they do, and the guy is a stud and a great football player, but they do a lot of other things other than just him,” Hensler said. “He’s one of those guys that you have to know where he is, but we didn’t shift our defense just for him.”

Badger was presented with short fields multiple times in the first half before finally capitalizing with a Tannor Garrels 2-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter to make it 13-0 Badger.

“It’s really important to get the ball on the opponents’ side of the 50 a lot of times in the game,” DuMez said. “It’s good to know that we don’t have to march the whole way every time to score.”

The Badgers maintained their lead into the fourth quarter before Cole Gabor-Pullen dragged the pile across the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down to make it 19-0.

Drew Laskowski then put the finishing touches on the Homecoming festivities with a 33-yard touchdown with just under two minutes to play.

“It’s really cool to have school support behind us,” DuMez said. “It’s a huge deal for us to get the win.”

DuMez and the Badgers will celebrate Homecoming before taking the field again in their crucial matchup with Waterford next Friday. Delavan-Darien closes out its regular season at home against Wilmot.

BADGER 26, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0

Delavan-Darien 0 0 0 0—0

Lake Geneva Badger 7 6 0 13—26

Scoring: B—Grant DuMez 19 run (DuMez kick). B—Tannor Garrels 2 run (kick failed). B—Cole Gabor-Pullen 1 run (kick failed). B—Drew Laskowski 33 run (DuMez kick).

Statistics: First downs—D 9, B 15. Yards rushing—D 24-48, B 48-231. Passing—D 29-10-2, B 6-0-1. Yards passing—D 61, B 0. Fumbles—D 1-0, B 3-0. Penalties—D 6-33, B 11—65.