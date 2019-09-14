JANESVILLE

The losing streak hit 20 straight for Janesville Parker’s football team Saturday night, but not without signs of life from the Vikings.

Madison La Follette used a balanced offensive attack led by quarterback Ben Probst and tailback Jaylend Brown in pulling away for 35-7 Big Eight Conference victory at Monterey Stadium.

Parker trailed 21-7 at halftime and played well, at times, on both sides of the ball the first 24 minutes.

In the end, however, La Follette’s offense was too prolific and too efficient for a Parker (0-4) offense that is not built to play catch-up.

“We were kind of doing things on the fly the second half because we had a couple of guys go down,” Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. “But we’ll continue to prepare and take that next guy up mentality.

“We’ve just got to keep playing together and move this thing forward. Our next three games are on the road, so we’re going to have to make the adjustments because that’s tough to do. But we just have to keep getting better.”

Probst finished with 146 yards passing and two touchdowns. Brown got loose for 169 yards rushing and two TDs.

La Follette (3-1) threatened to make it a rout early on. The Lancers built a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Brown scored on a 9-yard run on La Follette’s opening drive, and the lead grew to 14-0 early in the second when Dakovin Prather shed several tackles en route to a 39-yard touchdown reception from Probst.

Trailing 21-0, Parker got on the board on a 7-play, 55-yard drive in the second quarter. Quarterback Sam O’Leary capped off the drive by finding Matthew Hartwig in the right corner of the end zone for a 15-yard scoring play.

Parker’s secondary thwarted two Lancers’ scoring drives by intercepting Probst twice inside Vikings territory in the first half.

Parker plays at Madison East next Friday.

LA FOLLETTE 35, PARKER 7

Madison La Follette 7 14 14 0—35

Janesville Parker 0 7 0 0—7

Scoring summary: L—Jaylend Brown 9 run (Ben Probst kick). L—Dakovin Prather 39 pass from Probst (Probst kick). L—Kavonte Shorter 20 run (Probst kick). P—Matthew Hartwig 15 pass from Sam O’Leary (David Zavala kick). L—Brown 13 run (Probst kick). L—Charlie Kunkel 5 pass from Probst (Probst kick).

Statistics: First downs—L 9, P 14. Rushes—36-250, P 44-90. Yards passing—L 146, P 56. Passes—L 17—11-2, P 15-6-1. Fumbles—L 2- 1, P 2-0. Penalties—L 6-70, P 8-60