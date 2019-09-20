JANESVILLE

Madison La Follette’s football team made its last trip to Monterey Stadium a memorable one.

The Lancers beat a city team for the second time in six days Friday night with a convincing 35-14 Big Eight Conference win over Janesville Craig.

La Follette will remain in the Big Eight next season, while Craig and Parker will move to the Badger Large Conference.

In improving to 4-1 overall and remaining one-game behind unbeaten Madison Memorial, La Follette pulled away from a 14-14 tie in the second quarter by scoring the last 21 points of the game.

Jaylend Brown rushed for 199 yards, while the Lancers scored two defensive touchdowns in playing at Monterey for the last time.

“We’ve played fairly well down here the last 10 years or so,” La Follette coach Scott Swanson said. “I don’t think there’s any special reason for it, we’ve just come ready to play.

“Tonight, we knew we were playing a Craig team that was much better than their 1-3 record would indicate. They’re hard to gameplan for, but our coaches did a good job of adjusting at halftime.”

Craig (1-4) tied the game 14-14 midway through the second quarter. Parker Glissendorf found a hole on a counter trap play, broke two tackles and outraced a La Follette defender for a 45-yard touchdown run. The Cougars went for two to take the lead, but a botched snap kept the score tied.

La Follette answered immediately, turning to Brown to do the leg work. The senior had runs of 15 and 20 yards before capping off the drive with a 20-yard TD scamper.

The Lancers pushed the lead to 28-14 at half on Ben Probst’s 59-yard touchdown pass to David Gray.

Craig mustered little offensively the second half, and saw La Follette score the only points on an interception return for touchdown.

Cougars coach Adam Bunderson said his team struggled in two areas.

“That’s the poorest we’ve tackled all season long,” Bunderson said. “You’ve got to wrap up when you have the chance, and because we didn’t on a couple of plays, they turned them into big plays.

“And the turnovers hurt us, too. We had three tonight and that’s tough to overcome.”

Craig celebrates Homecoming next week when it hosts Madison East on Friday night.

LA FOLLETTE 35, CRAIG 14

Madison La Follette 7 21 7 7—35

Janesville Craig 0 14 0 0—14

Scoring summary: L—Andrew Rajkovich 40 run (Ben Probst kick). C—Eric Hughes 5 run (Hughes pass to Cuame Harriel). L—Dakovin Prather 18 pass from Probst (Probst kick). C—Parker Glissendorf 45 run (run failed). L—Jaylend Brown 20 run (Probst kick). L—David Gray 59 pass from Probst (Probst kick). L—Charlie Kunkel 21 interception return (Probst kick)

Statistics: First downs—LF 16, C 17. Rushes—L 29-202, C 46-208. Yards passing—L 159, C 56. Passes—L 9-7-0, C 14-6-1. Fumbles—L 2-1, C 4-2. Penalties—L 9-57, C 3-20