Gabe Klatt was a one-man wrecking crew for Beaver Dam on Friday night.
The sophomore tailback rushed for a school-record 398 yards and scored six touchdowns to lead the Golden Beavers to a 38-27 win over Janesville Craig in a Badger Large Conference game.
Craig (3-4, 3-2) had a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win but had no answer for Klatt.
"He was big and strong," Craig coach Adam Bunderson said of Klatt. "He broke a lot of tackles and ran hard.
"We knew what they wanted to do offensively, and I thought we had a good gameplan coming in, but it just got away from us the second half."
Craig led 21-12 at half thanks to a pair of touchdown runs from Jake Schaffner and Hunter Klietz's 27-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Brager.
Klatt scored twice on runs of 38 and 15 yards in the third quarter to give Beaver Dam (4-3, 3-2) the lead for good and added a 50-yard scamper in the fourth to put the game away.
Craig got within three in the fourth quarter on Brager's 54-yard scoring strike from Klietz. Schaffner recovered an onside kick that would've give Craig the ball with a chance to go ahead, but the Cougars were offsides on the kickoff.
Despite the loss, Bunderson was proud of his team's effort and knows his team still has a lot to play for.
"I've said all year that there is no quit in this team," Bunderson said. "And they showed that again tonight when we got down in the second half.
"We still control our own destiny, and we'll get back at it Monday and try to get better."
Craig hosts top-ranked Waunakee next Friday before finishing the regular season at Milton.
BEAVER DAM 38, CRAIG 27
Janesville Craig;7;14;0;6--27
Beaver Dam;6;6;12;14--38
Scoring summary: C--Jake Schaffner 48 run (Lilli Rick kick). BD--Gabe Klatt run (kick failed). C--Schaffner 10 run (Rick kick). C--Caleb Brager 27 pass from Hunter Klietz (Rick kick). BD--Klatt 38 run (kick failed). BD--Klatt 15 run. BD--Klatt 33 run. BD--Klatt 3 run. C--Brager 54 pass from Klietz (kick failed). BD--Klatt 50 run
