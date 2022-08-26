MILTON
For the first time since 2011, Janesville Parker has started the football season 2-0.
Thanks to another Herculean effort from JJ Douglas, the Vikings held off Milton 29-22 in a nonconference game Friday night.
Douglas, who led the state in receiving yards last week with 218, rushed for 184 yards and scored two touchdowns to help Parker win its second straight game to open the season for the first time since a five-game winning streak to start the 2011 campaign.
Parker built a 29-7 lead in the fourth quarter, but Milton (0-2) scored twice to make it a one-possession game. Douglas then went under center in the Wildcat formation for the second time in the game and rushed for 36 yards and three first downs, as the Vikings were able to go into victory formation the final 1:30 of the game.
"We were just able to pound the ball (at the end)," Douglas said. "The o-line did a great job of blocking all game, and we knew we could move the ball on them.
"We had a lot of confidence coming in because we've got really good skill players, a good quarterback and a good offensive line. But I do think we caught them a little off guard right away.
Parker came out in the Wildcat formation with Douglas taking the direct snap and needed eight plays to get on the board. Milton coach Rodney Wedig was forced to take a time out after the third play of the game because the Red Hawks were not prepared for Douglas to run the Wildcat.
"We knew they were going to use Douglas in a different way, but we didn't expect them to come out in what I call the Jumbo package," Wedig said. "He's a special player, and we had to regroup, so that's why I took the timeout early."
Milton answered Douglas' touchdown run with an impressive opening-drive of its own, capped off by Jordan Bundy's 2-yard plunge that tied the game at 7-7 with 3:29 left in the opening quarter.
The game was tied 7-7 at half before the Vikings took the lead for good when Seth Kasten blocked a punt that trickled out of the end zone for a safety with barely two minutes gone by in the third quarter. Cayden Brandenburg then scooted 40 yards for a touchdown on the ensuing possession and it was suddenly 16-7. Douglas' 87-yard run on a play that was designed to be a short shovel pass made it 23-7, and QJ Greer scooped up a fumble on Milton's first play following the kickoff and went 43 yards to push the lead to 29-7 with 8:00 left.
Milton got two late scores on Garrett Bladl's 85-yard kickoff return and Bundy's second short TD run, but Douglas and the Wildcat were too much for the Red Hawks at the end.
"It's starts with learning how to win and putting teams away, and we've been able to do that the first two games," Parker coach Clayton Kreger said.
"Our guys are active and ready to go, and that's what we have to have from the guys on the field, the sidelines, the coaches and everybody for us to be successful."
Parker opens Big Eight Conference play Friday at Madison Memorial (2-0).
Milton begins Badger Large Conference play by hosting Oregon.
PARKER 29, MILTON 22
Janesville Parker;7;0;9;13;—;29
Milton;7;0;0;15;—;22
Scoring summary: P—JJ Douglas 1 run (Kenneth Zavala kick). M—Jordan Bundy 2 run (Aidan Schoen kick). P—Safety, blocked punt out of end zone. P—Cayden Brandenburg 40 run (Zavala kick). P—Douglas 87 run (Zavala kick). P—QJ Greer 43 fumble return (kick blocked). M—Garrett Bladl 85 kickoff return (Schoen kick). M—Bundy 2 run (Noah McLaughlin pass from Schoen).
Statistics: First downs—P 17, M 15. Rushes—P 43-367, M 34-98. Yards passing—P 41, M 179. Passes—P 7-4-1, M 18-11-0. Fumbles—P 0-0, M 1-1. Penalties—P 6-58, M 3-20.