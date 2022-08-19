ELKHORN
The Janesville Parker High football team gained 554 yards offensively and broke a nine-game fall season-opening game losing streak in beating Burlington 28-18 Friday night at Elkhorn.
That still was not enough to give Vikings coach Clayton Kreger a care-free weekend.
“We've got a lot of things to clean up,” Kreger said Sunday afternoon. “That’s for sure.”
There were a few hiccups—such as committing two safeties in a 13:06 span in the first half that created a unique 14-4 halftime score.
But the positives in the nonconference victory were memorable.
The star of several stars for the Vikings was wide receiver JJ Douglas. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior caught six passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns.
The first one was a short sideline pass that Douglas turned into a 77-yard score by shrugging off several Burlington defenders to put Parker ahead 14-4.
The second one came from the Burlington 26. Quarterback Gavyn Novak was forced out of the pocket, and he threw it while on the run to his right. Douglas ran up a few steps from the back of the end zone, leaped and snagged the ball with his right hand as he fell backward.
“That’s crazy,” the highly regarded Douglas said of his night. “The big thing is we’re 1-0.”
To top off his night, Douglas ran in on defense on Burlington’s final threat on fourth-and-goal from the Parker 7 with 1:30 left in the game.
Douglas got through the line and batted the pass away. It was the only time Douglas—a second-team lineman—played on defense.
“I was so excited to get in there,” Douglas said of the play.
Junior wide receiver Paul Kim added three catches for 97 yards and a 26-yard touchdown from Novak that put Parker ahead 7-2 with 46 seconds left in the first quarter.
Novak, a senior, completed 14 passes in 20 attempts for 375 yards and the three touchdowns.
Kreger said junior Jeff Rowin also will see game action at quarterback.
“We will use both Gavyn and Jeff,” Kreger said. “They are both great kids and work really hard.”
Senior James Bryant led the run game with four carries for 95 yards. His 28-yard dash up the middle for a touchdown with just over two minutes to go gave the Vikings their final touchdown after Burlington had scored two straight touchdowns in the fourth quarter to cut Parker’s lead to 21-18.
Junior Cayden Brandenburg added nine carries for 49 yards, including a 16-yard burst that set up Bryant’s touchdown.
“I was most impressed by the effort from everybody,” Kreger said after the game.
After watching the game film, even the offense will be on their toes this week, Kreger said.
“We had a lot of missed opportunities, routes that weren’t run correctly,” Kreger said. “We got some things to clean up for sure.”
The Parker defense forced two turnovers inside its 10-yard line in the first half.
The Demons ran 80 offensive plays, including 56 passes.
“Our kids were ready,” Kreger said,
The victory was the first opening-game win in a fall season for Parker since 2011 when it beat Madison Memorial. The Vikings did win the 2020 season opener which was held in spring during the pandemic.
“We got confidence, and I’m happy for the kids,” Kreger said.
The game was held at Elkhorn because Burlington’s field is being renovated and cannot be used this season.
The Vikings play a nonconference game at Milton on Friday night.
PARKER 28, MILTON 18
Parker;7;7;7;7—28
Burlington;2;2;0;14—18
Scoring summary: B--Safety, punt snap went out of end zone. JP—Paul Kim, 26 pass from Gavyn Novak (Ken Zavala kick). B—Safety, quarterback tackled in end zone. JP—JJ Douglas, 77 pass from Novak (Zavala kick). JP—Douglas, 26 pass from Novak (Zavala kick). B—Drew Weis, 2 run (Ben Graham kick). B—Drew Weis, 1 run (Graham kick). JP—James Bryant, 28 run (Zavala kick).