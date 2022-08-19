ELKHORN
The Janesville Parker High football team gave several indications in its Friday night nonconference opener that it will be an entertaining team to watch this season.
The Vikings rolled up 554 yards on offense and came up with enough plays on defense to contain a peppering of passes from Burlington High quarterback Jack Sulik to down the Demons 28-18 in a game played at Elkhorn High.
The star of several stars for the Vikings was wide receiver JJ Douglas. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior caught six passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns. One was a 77-yard score down the sideline in which he broke several tackles. The other one was a one-handed grab as he fell backward into the end zone on a 23-yard score.
“That’s crazy,” Douglas said of his night. “The big thing is we’re 1-0.”
To top off his night, Douglas ran in on defense on Burlington’s final threat on fourth-and-goal from the Parker 7 with just under two minutes to go.
Douglas got through the line and batted Sulik's pass away.
“I was so excited to get in there,” Douglas said of the play, which was is only one on defense on the night. “I’m on the second team on the D-line.”
Junior wide receiver Paul Kim added three catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.
Senior quarterback Gavyn Novak completed 14 passes in 20 attempts for 375 yards and the three touchdowns.
Senior James Bryant led the run game with four carries for 95 yards. His 55-yard dash up the middle for a touchdown with just more than two minutes to go gave the Vikings their final touchdown after Burlington had scored two straight touchdowns in the fourth quarter to cut Parker’s lead to 21-18.
Junior Cayden Brandenburg added nine carries for 49 yards.
“I was most impressed by the effort from everybody,” Parker coach Clayton Kreger. “We obviously have some things to clean up, but they stayed after it.”
The game featured two safeties by Burlington in the first half, which ended with the Vikings up 14-4. The game, which was moved up to a 6 o’clock start to avoid the predicted thunderstorms, was held at Elkhorn because Burlington’s field is being renovated and can not be used this season.
The Vikings play a nonconference game at Milton next Friday night.
