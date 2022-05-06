Don Barnabo made “You Gotta Wanna” a rallying cry in the first years of Janesville Parker High School.
His influence lives on today.
The first football coach for the Vikings and an inspirational leader of students and athletes throughout the city will be inducted into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 21.
Joining Barnabo in the 2022 class will be Tom Bier, one of the state’s most notable game officials; Brad Bohlman, an accomplished golfer; Nicole Luchsinger Anders, a Parker High and UW-Milwaukee basketball standout, and R.K. Mitby, a three-sport standout at Janesville Senior High and and accomplished official and athlete in adult competition.
Barnabo died in January, 2020, at the age of 87.
He left behind a long line of former athletes and teaching brethren who were influenced by his infectious personality.
“’Barney’ was like a father figure to me,” Kent Burdick said when Barnabo died.
Burdick is one of Parker’s best athletes who was taken in the second round of the 1969 draft by the Cincinnati Reds. He was a member of the first Parker football team.
“He was one of the best human beings I ever met in my life,” Burdick said.
Barnabo was born in Hurley, and the Northwoods never left his system. He married his high school sweetheart, Arloa, in 1957. The next year, after earning a degree at UW-Superior, Barnabo took a teaching job at Oconto Falls.
In 1959, Beloit Catholic High School hired him as a physical education instructor and coach. He coached basketball, baseball, track and field and softball. He later became the athletic director.
When Janesville High School split into Parker and Craig in 1967, Parker High came calling. He stayed at Janesville’s westside school until 1981.
“He brought a lot of spirit to the school,” Burdick said Barnabo’s influence. “The entire school loved Barnabo.”
Burdick earned Associated Press All-State honors in that inaugural season when the Vikings went 6-3—unheard of success for Janesville football at the time. Barnabo was named Big Eight Conference coach of the year.
Barnabo brought with him an inspirational slogan that was repeated throughout Parker’s early years—especially during the 1971 WIAA state title run by the Vikings boys basketball team.
“’You Gotta Wanna,’” said Tom Scalissi, who played for Barnabo from 1970-72. “He came up with that. ‘You Gotta Wanna’ be special, work hard, be a good teammate.”
Ed Quaerna and Burdick were teammates during those first two football seasons at Parker. Quaerna went on to play football at Northwestern. He later taught and coached alongside of Barnabo.
“I respected him immensely,” Quaerna said. “You’d always get a straight answer from him. He’d always put the team and the players first. It was never about him or his ego.
“You’d come off the field and you’d know if you did a good job or you needed to do a better job.”
It would quickly become apparent to anyone around Barnabo if he was pleased with their performance.
“He had that special smile—a million-dollar smile,” said Scalissi, who credits Barnabo for getting him a football scholarship at Northern Iowa. “We always knew he cared about us.”
But players also knew not to cross the coaching triumvirate of Barnabo and assistants Ron Cramer and Dick Lambrecht—also members of the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame.
Barnabo’s main focus was the offense. Cramer coached the defense. Lambrecht was the line coach.
“With those guys on the sidelines, you really didn’t want to make too many mistakes,” Scalissi said. “You didn’t want to go to any of them looking for sympathy.”
Cramer was one of Barnabo’s first hires. He was a fellow UW-Superior graduate and a first-year physical education instructor at Franklin Junior High in 1967.
“He let you do what you wanted,” Cramer said. “As long as you were prepared for the next opponent. We’d spend Sundays together. It worked out good.”
Joe Dye was another young coach who experienced “Sundays at the Barnabos.”
Dye, a Beloit Turner High graduate, moved back to the area with his wife, Janis, in 1980, after teaching and coaching in Menasha for five years.
Back then, game films from Friday night games were transported to the University of Wisconsin, developed, and sent back to Janesville via Greyhound bus late Saturdays.
On Sunday mornings at the Barnabo residence on Myra Avenue, Don and a young Joe Dye would dissect the film coming from a 16-mm projector onto the bedroom wall.
“Arloa would serve us a Finnish breakfast and we would sit there for 2½ to 3 hours watching film,” Dye said. “Don took me under his wing and showed me how to analyze film; how to break things down. He and (Beloit Memorial High coach) John Heineke were phenomenal guys like that.”
Barnabo coached until 1982 when his son, Tom, graduated. He finished with a 59-74-2 record, including 37-63-1 in the Big Eight. He was a charter member of the Wisconsin Football Association Coaches Hall of Fame. Barnabo was on the WFCA committee that helped institute the WIAA playoffs.
After his retirement, Don and Arloa retired back to their roots to their cabin on Manitowish Waters. Former Sun Prairie High football coach and longtime friend Mike Hahn lives just down the channel. Dye said Hahn would call Barnabo at 4 p.m. every day.
No one got tired of being with Don Barnabo.
“Good people make you better,” Dye said. “And Barney did that to a lot of people.”