JANESVILLE—After taking their lumps against a physical Middleton squad the week before, the Janesville Parker Vikings came out firing against Madison East in their Homecoming game on Friday for a 46-0 win that moved Parker (5-3 overall, 2-2 Big Eight) within a victory of playoff qualification.

Parker asserted its presence on the first play of the game when Vikings quarterback Jeff Rowin threw a short pass to receiver JJ Douglas along Parker's sideline. Several Purgolder defenders and 57 yards later, Douglas was in the end zone.

JVG_221010_PARKERFB05.JPG
Buy Now

Janesville Parker’s Griffin Davis intercepts a pass intended for Madison East’s Nick Miller during the first half of Friday's game at Monterey Stadium in Janesville.
JVG_221010_PARKERFB02.JPG
Buy Now

Janesville Parker’s Jjaquari Douglas brings down Madison East’s Demond Laongoen during Parker's Homecoming game in Janesville on Friday.
JVG_221010_PARKERFB06.JPG
Buy Now

Janesville Parker’s Cayden Brandenburg hauls in a touchdown reception during the first half of Parker's Homecoming game against Madison East on Friday.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you