Janesville Parker’s J.J. Douglas follows blocker Griffin Davis to the end zone after catching a pass from Jeff Rowin during the Vikings' homecoming game against Madison East on Friday. Parker won 46-0, moving a win away from a WIAA playoff berth.
JANESVILLE—After taking their lumps against a physical Middleton squad the week before, the Janesville Parker Vikings came out firing against Madison East in their Homecoming game on Friday for a 46-0 win that moved Parker (5-3 overall, 2-2 Big Eight) within a victory of playoff qualification.
Parker asserted its presence on the first play of the game when Vikings quarterback Jeff Rowin threw a short pass to receiver JJ Douglas along Parker's sideline. Several Purgolder defenders and 57 yards later, Douglas was in the end zone.
In response, Madison East (0-8, 0-6) surrendered a fumble on its opening drive to put the ball back in the Vikings' hands. Parker capitalized, turning the turnover into quick points with a touchdown run by running back Griffin Davis.
The senior was a force throughout the game for Parker. The Vikings kept calling his number, and he put up three touchdowns in the first half alone.
“All my touchdowns and all my yards would not be possible without my guys up front on the line,” Davis said. “It felt really good out there. All night I saw an open field. It was crazy. I couldn't do anything without my blockers.”
The Vikings' defense stayed hot, too, forcing turnovers on every Purgolder possession in the first half. They finished the first half alone with four takeaways—three interceptions and a fumble recovery—and also forced a turnover on downs. The Vikings turned these takeaways into four touchdowns.
“Our defense is playing great, and our defensive line is playing great,” Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. “At outside linebacker we had sophomore Jjaquari Douglas getting his first start. He can turn it upfield, tackle, and he's a great kid. In the back end of our defense, we did a great job. In all three phases, I think we did very well.”
Before the first half came to a close, Rowin added another touchdown pass for 14 yards to a wide open Cayden Brandenburg. Parker took a 33-0 lead into the break.
After the half, Parker forced East to punt after three plays and blocked the kick. On the first play of the ensuing possession, Rowan threw a dart to JJ Douglas on a slant route for a touchdown.
The touchdown moved the score to 39-0, putting a running clock into effect. The Vikings took the opportunity to give reserve players a chance to play on Homecoming night.
“It's fun,” Kreger said. “Whether you're a starter or second string, you go out there and you give everything you have. You're always learning, and you're always getting better. I was excited to see these guys play.”
The remainder of the game played out much like the first half. Parker’s defense intercepted two more passes for a total of five in the game.
Reserve quarterback Gavyn Novak ran for a 9-yard touchdown to push the final score to 46-0.
“A big factor was just our level of focus,” Kreger said. “It started in the classroom and by watching film. A lot of games aren't won on Friday night. They're won on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in practice. I’m really happy with their efforts.”
Davis led Janesville Parker with 127 rushing yards and three touchdowns. JJ Douglas caught three passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Rowin completed four passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
The Vikings' will close their regular season with a trip to Madison to play La Follette (1-7, 1-5) on Oct. 15 with a playoff berth on the line.
