Janesville Parker sews up playoff spot with dominating win over Madison La Follette GAZETTE STAFF Oct 15, 2022 Janesville Parker clinched a spot in the WIAA football playoffs by beating Madison La Follette 54-6 on Friday night. Parker (6-3 overall, 4-3 Big Eight Conference) finished fourth in the conference. Against seventh-place La Follette (1-8, 1-6), the Vikings dominated both offensively and defensively.Parker put up 27 points in both halves, including 20 points in both the second and fourth quarters. JJ Douglas led the Vikings in rushing with 115 yards and one touchdown. Through the air, Douglas caught two passes for 91 yards. Jeff Rowin passed for 147 yards and one touchdown.JANESVILLE PARKER 54, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 6 Parker;7;20;7;20;—;54La Follette;0;6;0;0;—;6Scoring summary: JP – JJ Douglas 5 run. JP – JJ Douglas 17 run. JP – Griffin Davis 80 run. ML – 1 run. JP – 1 fumble recovery. JP – Antoine Jarrett 51 pass from Jeff Rowin. JP – Gavyn Novak 2 run. JP – Leland Cutright 15 run. JP – Eli Thurman 55 interception return. Statistics: First downs—JP 9, ML 10. Rushes—JP 28-239, ML 32-98. Yards passing—JP155, ML 61. Passes—JP 6-10-0, ML 6-24-3. Fumbles—JP 1-1, ML 1-1. Penalties JP 5-65, ML 4-50.