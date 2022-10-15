01STOCK_FOOTBALL

Janesville Parker clinched a spot in the WIAA football playoffs by beating Madison La Follette 54-6 on Friday night. 

Parker (6-3 overall, 4-3 Big Eight Conference) finished fourth in the conference. Against seventh-place La Follette (1-8, 1-6), the Vikings dominated both offensively and defensively.

