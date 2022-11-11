JVG_112211_PARKREV01
Janesville Parker’s Griffin Davis intercepts a pass intended for Madison East’s Nick Miller during the first half of game at Monterey Stadium in Janesville on Oct. 7. The Vikings led the Big Eight Conference with 15 interceptions in 2022 and forced 10 fumbles on their way to qualifying for the WIAA playoffs for the first time since 2015.

 Anthony Wahl

Janesville Parker’s football team finished fourth in the Big Eight Conference and rode both their offense and defense into a playoff appearance for the first time since 2015.

The Vikings (6-4 overall, 4-3 Big Eight) led the league in total yards with 3,747 and were second in rushing yards per game with 196.6. Parker also finished third in the conference in points scored with 313.

