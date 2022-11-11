Janesville Parker’s football team finished fourth in the Big Eight Conference and rode both their offense and defense into a playoff appearance for the first time since 2015.
The Vikings (6-4 overall, 4-3 Big Eight) led the league in total yards with 3,747 and were second in rushing yards per game with 196.6. Parker also finished third in the conference in points scored with 313.
Parker’s opportunistic defense was a force to be reckoned with, leading the conference with 15 interceptions and 10 forced fumbles. The Vikings also finished the season with 21 sacks, third most in the Big Eight.
Losses to Verona, Middleton and Madison Memorial made the Vikings an eighth seed in the playoffs, where Parker lost to top-seeded Arrowhead in the first round, 41-14.
Making the playoffs felt like the culmination of hard work Parker has put into its football program in general.
After seeing a drop-off in participation and athleticism in the program five years ago, Parker coach and athletic director Clayton Kreger and his staff made adjustments to address those issues.
Parker has provided more opportunities for younger students to train and use athletic resources in school buildings. They have also encouraged and invested in more youth camps, including Junior Vikings Spring Training practices, to help students develop their football skills.
“At the high school level, as you can see on Friday nights, we have changed what we are doing offensively and defensively,” Kreger said via email. “We have increased our expectations of our student-athletes on the field, in the weight room, in the classroom, and in our community. We have been more intentional and systematic about the way we train our athletes in the weight room and the way we train them to be servant leaders on our team and in our community.”
The Vikings have also implemented the ideals of former Parker and Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer Joe Dye. Kreger and many members of his staff played for Dye and credited his principles for Parker’s recent success.
“We have devoted ourselves to re-establishing a winning culture that coach Dye built here on the westside,” Kreger said. “Though we are not doing everything the exact same way we did back then, we focus on the same principles and beliefs that Coach established in our program years ago.”
These ideals paid off for Parker’s seniors this season. The Vikings will be saying goodbye to 22 students who made an impact on the program.
“Our senior class is a special group of young men who put their stamp on our program and the winning culture that we strive to create,” Kreger wrote. “These 22 guys set out this season with ‘Something To Prove—STP’ and did not disappoint.”
Eight of Parker’s graduating seniors were named in to the all-Big Eight Conference roster: Christian Cabrera, Keegan Erickson, Griffin Davis, Seth Kasten, Deezle Richards, Carson Purdy-Hilts, Tre Miller and Sam Hughes.
Davis was Parker’s lead back in 2022, amassing 914 yards and the ground, 116 as a receiver and eight touchdowns.
While the running attack, offensive line and defense will miss their departing seniors, Parker will bring back others who will be ready to contribute next season.
Their most dynamic pass catchers—J.J. Douglas and Cayden Brandenburg—will be back next year.
Douglas finished second in the conference with 792 yards and seven touchdowns through the air. He added 508 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Brandenburg had 438 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions.
“Obviously graduating 22 seniors means we are losing a great deal of experience and leadership; however, we have a lot of guys who are working to earn their opportunity on Friday nights,” Kreger wrote. “We have many juniors who started this year under the lights and have the potential of starting again as seniors if they continue to meet our expectations in the classroom, weight room, and in our school.
“In addition, we have sophomores and freshmen who have shown a high level of dedication to creating the best versions of themselves as student-athletes in an effort to earn playing time next year at the varsity level. Our football program is as deep and as strong as it has been in a number of years and our coaching staff has already started to prepare for next year.”