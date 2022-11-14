JVG_221115_WFCA_JJ01
Janesville Parker’s J.J. Douglas stiff-arms a Verona defender during a game Sept. 16 at Monterey Stadium in Janesville. The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association picked Douglas as an all-state honorable mention wide receiver among large school players.

 Anthony Wahl

JJ Douglas spent early Monday evening participating in the first day of tryouts for the Janesville Parker High basketball team.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior likely has a spot on the team after averaging 8.4 points and a team-leading 10.5 rebounds last season as a sophomore.

