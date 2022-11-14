Janesville Parker’s J.J. Douglas stiff-arms a Verona defender during a game Sept. 16 at Monterey Stadium in Janesville. The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association picked Douglas as an all-state honorable mention wide receiver among large school players.
JJ Douglas spent early Monday evening participating in the first day of tryouts for the Janesville Parker High basketball team.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior likely has a spot on the team after averaging 8.4 points and a team-leading 10.5 rebounds last season as a sophomore.
As talented as he is on a basketball court, Douglas’ statistics this winter likely won’t match what he put up on football fields of the Big Eight Conference this past autumn.
Douglas averaged 23.4 yards on 34 receptions and 11.5 yards on 44 carries to earn Wisconsin Football Coaches Association honorable mention Large School All-State honors at wide receiver Monday.
Only 11 receivers earned Large School all-state honors from the coaches, including four first-teamers.
Douglas’ 1,298 total yards and 14 touchdowns helped the Vikings to a 6-4 record and a WIAA Division 1 playoff berth.
“I believe he is one of the best athletes in the state,” said Clayton Kreger, Parker football head coach.
Douglas was a known commodity among Parker’s Big Eight opponents—especially after he had 45 receptions for 810 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore.
After Douglas caught three passes for 127 yards and rushed for 48 more in a 26-19 loss to eventual Big Eight champion Verona, Wildcats coach Andrew Riley knew what was in store for Parker’s talented threat.
“There’s no doubt JJ is an all-conference and all-state receiver,” Riley said after that September game. “He works his tail off and is a great young man.”
Colleges also realize that. Douglas has already visited Purdue and Northern Illinois in what should be a busy football recruiting run.
Janesville Craig product Keeanu Benton was the last high school football player from the city to earn WFCA recognition. Benton, now a senior starting defensive lineman for the University of Wisconsin, was a first team Large School selection in 2018.
