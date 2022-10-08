01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Verona quarterback Kaden Kittleson had one of his best passing nights of the season in the Wildcats' 35-6 home win over Janesville Craig on Friday night.

Kittleson, a senior, completed 14 of 19 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns to guarantee his team (7-1 overall, 6-0 Big Eight) at least a share of the Big Eight championship.

