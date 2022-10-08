Janesville Craig's offense quieted by Verona GAZETTE STAFF Oct 8, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Verona quarterback Kaden Kittleson had one of his best passing nights of the season in the Wildcats' 35-6 home win over Janesville Craig on Friday night.Kittleson, a senior, completed 14 of 19 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns to guarantee his team (7-1 overall, 6-0 Big Eight) at least a share of the Big Eight championship.The Wildcats defense, meanwhile, kept Craig's dynamic quarterback Jake Schaffner contained, allowing the senior just 5 rushing yards on eight attempts.Owen Shucha ran for 102 yards and the lone touchdown for the Cougars (4-3-1, 3-3), but the score didn't come until the final quarter when the running clock was already ticking down.Craig remains one win away from clinching a WIAA playoff berth. The Cougars host Madison Memorial (6-2, 4-2) to close the regular season. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Sheriff's office: Janesville man killed in crash in town of Lima Janesville Police Department seeking suspect who tried to rob Culver's in drive-thru Janesville parents press for traffic safety fixes after child killed near school zone Public record for Oct. 7 Janesville man sentenced to prison for child pornography Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form