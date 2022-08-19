Friday night at Monterey Stadium, however, lightning forced the game between Janesville Craig and Oshkosh North to be called at halftime.
The final score--Craig 14, Oshkosh North 14. A rare tie game.
Jake Schaffner ran for a touchdown and threw for another, but Oshkosh North got an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 22 seconds left in the first half to tie the game at 14-14 and that's where it ended.
Craig coach Adam Bunderson was disappointed in the not being able to complete the game but understood the decision made at 9 p.m. to call the game with lightning still in the area.
"I was kind of anxious to see how we'd respond coming out of the locker room after giving up that touchdown right before half, but calling it (game) made sense," Bunderson said.
Oshkosh North scored on its first possession of the game, but Craig tied it on a 9-play, 66-yard drive capped off by Schaffner's 10-yard run.
The Cougars took the lead with 34 seconds left in the half when Schaffner hooked up with junior wideout Hunter Ehret for a 75-yard scoring play.
"One of the things we talked about before the game was mental toughness and how you respond when things don't go your way," Bunderson said. "Early in the game, things didn't go our way with turnovers, penalties and execution. Our defense got gashed early, but then our kids responded and did a nice job of turning around the momentum.
"For the first game, we had a lot of missed assignments and lacked consistency, but I thought we got better on both sides of the ball as the first half wore on."
Craig plays a nonconference game at Delavan-Darien next Friday.
CRAIG 14, OSHKOSH NORTH 14
Oshkosh North:7;7;—;14
Janesville Craig;0;14;—;14
Scoring summary: ON—Dayshawn Henry 7 run (Jaden Jungwirth kick). C—Jake Schaffner 10 run (Lilli Rick kick). C—Hunter Ehret 75 pass from Schaffner (Rick kick). ON—Lyndon Hemmrich-Hartman 89 kickoff return (Jungwirth kick).
Statistics: First downs—ON 5, C 5. Rushes—ON 20-88, C 21-48. Yards passing—ON 23, C 104. Passes—ON 6-3-1, C 6-4-0. Fumbles—ON 1-0, C 3-2. Penalties—ON 5-53, C 2-10.
