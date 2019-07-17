Playing in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association North Large vs. South Large all-star game is a fitting and rewarding way for Tegan Christiansen to wrap up an illustrious prep career.

The recent Janesville Craig graduate was a seven-time letterman and received all-Big Eight Conference honors in both football and baseball.

At Wednesday night's South Large practice at Perkins Stadium on the campus of UW-Whitewater, Christiansen and his teammates met and interacted with several patients at the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

"The honor of being chosen to play in this game is two-fold," Christiansen said. "I will have the opportunity to play football with some of the best high school players in the state. Second, and most importantly, I get to make a difference in the lives of other kids by raising money for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

"Meeting those kids tonight was a real eye-opener. Knowing what they're going through and being able to help put a smile on their face by throwing the football around a little bit with them and just talking to them was pretty special."

Christiansen helped lead Craig to the Division 1 playoffs last season. The 5-foot-8, 160-pound standout was first-team all-Big Eight as a defensive back and was named to The Gazette's all-area team. He finished with 52 tackles and three interceptions, including one for a touchdown. He also scored a rushing TD and was a nightmare for opponents as a kick returner.

Christiansen, who is playing cornerback and on special teams this week, said the talent on the South squad is impressive.

"We've got some big, explosive receivers that are going to be a real tough match-up Saturday," Christiansen said. "It's been a great challenge going up against them one-on-one in practice.

"And overall, we've got a lot of guys that are going to play in college. We're all happy to be a part of the South all-star team and it has been a really fun week, but we want to win the game Saturday, too."

Christiansen has spent this week getting accustomed to his future digs. He plans to play football in the fall for UW-Whitewater.

"I'm really excited about the opportunity to play at Whitewater," Christiansen said. "It's a great program, and I liked everything about it when I visited.

"They plan on keeping me at safety or corner, but I'll help out anyway I can."

Christiansen is joined on the South team by Milton's Eric Hessenauer. The all-Badger South first-team selection and Gazette all-area pick had 23 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss and a sack last season.

Beloit Memorial outside linebacker and punter Matthew Wedig is also on the South team. Matthew's father Rodney Wedig, Milton's new coach, is assistant on the South squad.

Edgerton's Jordan Lietz and Brodhead/Juda's Jeffrey Williams are on the South Small all-star team.

The North vs. South small school all-star game is at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.

The Large School game kicks off at 5 p.m.

South Large All-Stars

Quarterbacks: Jake Dessart, East Troy; Derek Schwarting, McFarland.

Running backs: R.J. Bosshart, Muskego; Daeleon Brown-Williams, Milwaukee Marquette; Max Gulland, Milwaukee Reagan; Sam Mikulak, Waukesha West.

Offensive linemen: Noah Alling, Whitefish Bay; Robert Carrillo, Racine Case; Casey Faust, DeForest; Jake Francisco, Waterford; Jacob Gannon, Franklin; Eric Hessenauer, Milton; Ben Johnson, Sun Prairie; J.J. Lippe, Whitefish Bay; Alec Mejchar, Brookfield Central; Drew Mickelson, McFarland.

Tight ends/H-backs: Dalton Gillette, Mukwonago; Austin Keller, Waunakee.

Wide receivers: Julian Banda, Brookfield Central; Wesley Juszczak, Mukwonago; Sawyer Maly, Waunakee; Cooper Nelson, Sun Prairie; Trae Tetzlaff, Waukesha West.

Defensive linemen: Kevin Brenner, Wilmot; Darien Crawford, Milwaukee Marquette; Jack Hazod, Hartland Arrowhead; Jheveon St. Julien, Kenosha Indian Trail.

Defensive ends: Cal Botford, Sussex Hamilton; Chase Maier, Waunakee; Beck Mayer, DeForest; Johnny Plewa, Franklin.

Inside linebackers: Jager Clark, Racine Horlick; Richard James, Milwaukee Riverside; John Klus, Oregon; Masseo Wooden, Greendale.

Outside linebackers: Tommy Brunner, Whitefish Bay; Stephon Chapman, Racine Horlick; Cade Spilde, Stoughton; Matthew Wedig, Beloit Memorial.

Defensive backs: Alec Baudry, Franklin; Tegan Christiansen, Janesville Craig; Cam McDonald, Brookfield East; Kevin Meicher, Middleton; Shane O'Brien, Milwaukee Marquette; Paul Toetz, Greendale; Tysen White, McFarland.

Kicker/punter: Blake Wilcox, Wales Kettle Moraine.

Head coach: Paul Ackley, McFarland.

Assistant coaches: Pete Williquette, McFarland; John Plewa, Franklin; Dan Prahl, Stoughton; Greg Roman, Milwaukee Reagan; Scott Nelson, Sun Prairie; Brian Hellenbrand, McFarland; Rodney Wedig, Beloit Memorial.

North Large

Quarterbacks: Logan Graetz, River Falls; Keyser Helterbrand, Hudson; Cody Staerkel, Kimberly.

Running backs: Brant Bohman, Marshfield; DeAirus Clerveaux, Rice Lake; Eben Sauer, Fond du Lac; Scott Savage, Hartford.

Offensive linemen: Logan Berandt, Fond du Lac; Ben Hoitink, Slinger; Victor Jimenez-Alcaraz, Rice Lake; Carson Kolbe, Appleton North; Jon Lesiter, Kewaskum; Trevor Marquardt, Neenah; Alec Morris, La Crosse Central; Zak Paulsen, River Falls; Nathan Zak, Germantown.

Tight ends: Howie Neubauer, Mequon Homestead.

Wide receivers: Jared Creen, River Falls; Josh Giese, Hortonville; Cody Lindquist, Bay Port; Jacob Lippe, Port Washington; Riley Zirpel, Menasha.

Defensive linemen: Josh Buddenhagen, Hartford; Charlie Covert, Slinger; Rico DeLeon, Chippewa Falls; Abraham Elazazy, Menasha; Jack Kelly, Stevens Point; Jed Leisner, Appleton East; Chase Summerfield, Superior; Gabe Walker, Bay Port.

Linebackers: Mitch Chosa, Green Bay Notre Dame; Brennan Corbine, Ashland; Bryce Edwards, Sparta; Logan Eiden, Neenah; Tatum Grass, Holmen; Hawk Heffner, Grafton; George Lampen, Mequon Homestead; Terrell Williams, Appleton North.

Defensive backs: Jordan Brennan, Ashland; Dylan Grosskreutz, Bay Port; David Hayden, La Crosse Central; Garrett Kempen, West De Pere; Jeraed Lighthizer, Slinger; Trey Tennessen, Kimberly; Mason Van Zeeland, Kaukauna; Garrett Wilson, Homestead.

Head coach: David Crail, River Falls.

Assistant coaches: Ryan Scherz, River Falls; Cody Fechtelkotter, Northwestern; Chad Wedan, Holmen; Paul Haskins, River Falls; Bill Jaklin, Slinger; Travis Larson, Ashland; John Saharsky, Green Bay West.

South Small

Quarterbacks: Gavin Gillitzer, Prarie du Chien; Mitch Waechter, Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs.

Running backs: Colby Argall, Black Hawk; Darios Crawley-Reid, Greendale Martin Luther; Ryan Daines, Westby; Brendan Holt, West Salem; Riley Olson, Cambridge; Dane Vance, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran.

Offensive linemen: Tim Carthron, Racine St. Catherine's; Daniel Enloe, Belleville; Brett Feind, Cedar Grove-Belgium; Gage Jessesski, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Hunter Kastenschmidt, Melrose-Mindoro; Logan O'Brien, Fennimore; Caleb Raymond, Lakeside Lutheran; Jacob Schrauth, Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs; James Steele, New Lisbon; Keegan Wodill, Fall River.

Tight ends: Drew Hennessey, Highland; Lucas Sullivan, Johnson Creek.

Wide receivers: Morgan Carpenter, Palmyra-Eagle; Brayden Holzemer, Cuba City; Rudy Hommen, Cambridge.

Defensive linemen: D.J. Carter, Racine St. Catherine’s; Adrian Garcia, Racine St. Catherine’s; McCarther Huebner, Arcadia; Harley Jones, Lake Mills; Jordan Lietz, Edgerton; Landon Lockington, Melrose-Mindoro; Ben Rashid, Lodi; Keegan Smith, River Valley; Nate Wieseler, Potosi/Cassville.

Linebackers: Ben Anzia, Cedar Grove-Belgium; Dylan Baier, St. Francis; Troy Klein, Lancaster; Shane Liegel, River Valley; Cyrus Siegert, Potosi/Cassville; Isaac Simons, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran.

Defensive backs: Maguire Fitzgerald, Fennimore; Bryce Haertle, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; Colton Schraepfer, Pecatonica/Argyle; Rece Shelton, Black Hawk; Tyler Smock, Prairie du Chien; Mitchell Wendler, Madison Edgewood; Jeffrey Williams, Brodhead/Juda.

Kicker: Curtis Cox, Mineral Point.

Head coach: Mark Siegert, Potosi/Cassville.

Assistant coaches: Kevin Billington, River Valley; Derrick Kneifl, Melrose-Mindoro; Steve Lyga, Cochrane-Fountain City; Rob Nelles, Cambridge; Ryan Olson, Royall; Jason Thiry, Prairie du Chien; Jeff Wiseman, Arcadia.

North Small

Quarterbacks: Jarred Mandel, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus; Reid Olson, Cumberland.

Running backs: Kade Ehrike, Stratford; Bryce Huettner, Iola-Scandinavia; Jacob Kafer, Omro.

Centers: Caleb Heffner, Turtle Lake; Dylan Schoenherr, Stratford.

Offensive guards: Angelo Hutman, Abbotsford; Nathan Berends, Hammond St. Croix Central; Nate Ohman, Maple Northwestern; Max Wollersheim, Little Chute.

Offensive tackles: Bradon Gulch, Berlin; Nate Karau, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus; Austin Schmidt, Reedsville; Kellan Wandtke, Iola-Scandinavia.

Slot backs: Joseph Aguilera, Abbotsford; Michael Gesesse-Elsenpeter, Valders; Brady Redwine, Elk Mound; Reagan Ruffi, Maple Northwestern.

Tight ends: Isaac Garside, Bonduel; Andrew Klopp, Baldwin-Woodville.

Split ends: Max Hrubecky, Mishicot; Austen Isely, Two Rivers.

Defensive linemen: Joe Espeseth, Clear Lake; Joe Guillen, Little Chute; Bryce Lee, La Crosse Aquinas; Brady Sarauer, Bloomer.

Defensive ends: Stephen Buchanan, Loyal; Andrew Ernstmeyer, Eau Claire Regis; Marcus Kinblom, Elk Mound; Gervase Thompson IV, Maple Northwestern; Devan Van Rossum, Freedom.

Inside linebackers: Jaeden Frost, Omro; Carter Kurki, Iola-Scandinavia; Ryan Larson, Hammond St. Croix Central; Adam Sobieski, Berlin.

Offensive linemen: Caden Boettcher, Osseo-Fairchild; Ty Guden, Edgar; Carson Hildebrandt, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus; Jacob Omitt, Winneconne.

Defensive backs: Karson Butt, Edgar; Fletcher Dallas, Valders; Austin Kopacz, Hammond St. Croix Central; Ryan Lois, Wautoma; Cade Osborn, Eau Claire Regis; Maximus Ramminger, Kiel.

Head coach: Jason Gorst, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus.

Assistant coaches: Todd Hildebrandt, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus; Dave Wellhoefer, Omro; Tom Lee, La Crosse Aquinas; Eric Boettcher, Osseo-Fairchild; Greg Streit, Edgar; Brent Paulson, Clear Lake; Kevin Fix, Mishicot.