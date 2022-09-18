Janesville Craig routs winless Madison La Follette with big pass plays, four rushing TDs By GAZETTE STAFF Sep 18, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jake Schaffner had 191 yards on just seven completions (27.3-yard average) and threw for two scores in Janesville Craig’s 52-0 win against Madison La Follette at Lussier Stadium in Madison on Friday.Owen Shucha chipped in 102 rushing yards and four touchdowns for the Cougars (3-1-1 overall, 2-1 Big Eight), who led 36-0 at halftime and enjoyed a running clock for the entire second half.Craig also intercepted three passes by the Lancers (0-5, 0-3).JANESVILLE CRAIG 52, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 0Janesville Craig 14 22 8 8 — 52Madison La Follette 0 0 0 0 — 0 Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Humes Road reconstruction gives way to stretch of new retail development Janesville man arrested for 9th OWI Four-car crash shuts down Highway 14 near Evansville Death notices for Sept. 16, 2022 Death notices for Sept. 14, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form