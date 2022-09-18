01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Jake Schaffner had 191 yards on just seven completions (27.3-yard average) and threw for two scores in Janesville Craig’s 52-0 win against Madison La Follette at Lussier Stadium in Madison on Friday.

Owen Shucha chipped in 102 rushing yards and four touchdowns for the Cougars (3-1-1 overall, 2-1 Big Eight), who led 36-0 at halftime and enjoyed a running clock for the entire second half.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you