Janesville Parker’s J.J. Douglas runs with the ball during last season’s rivalry game against Janesville Craig. Douglas and the Vikings will square off with the Cougars again Friday night at Monterey Stadium in Janesville.
Janesville Parker’s J.J. Douglas looks to score in a Division 1 regional semifinal game against Milwaukee Hamilton in March 2022. Douglas will play football at the college level at Central Michigan University, but he is also a standout rebounder on the Parker boys basketball team and outfielder on the baseball team.
JANESVILLE — If Burlington High senior football player Sawyer Swenson hadn’t been tipped off about Janesville Parker’s J.J. Douglas prior to the teams’ opening game this season, Swenson got an up-close notice in the first quarter.
Douglas started the play with the ball in his hands as the Vikings’ long-snapper in punt formation. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound senior ended up with the ball at the end of the play.