With all but one of our area's high school football teams done for the season, it seems like a fitting time to sift through the data compiled during the 2018 campaign.
Edgerton was really good. Duh.
But how good? A variety of metrics show the Crimson Tide were an elite team in the Rock Valley Conference and when compared to others in our primary coverage area. They will face Lodi on Friday in a WIAA Division 4 second-round playoff game.
Other teams were not so good. There were a few bright spots, but overall it was a tough season locally. Twelve of the 14 teams in our coverage area finished with losing records.
The following stats are based on available information. As much as I would have loved to calculate a variety of sabermetrics, it just wasn’t possible.
I worked with the numbers I was able to track down.
So here we go. Fifty interesting stats from the 2018 high school football season:
- .315--The overall winning percentage of the 14 teams in The Gazette’s primary coverage area during the regular season. Like I said, it was a tough year.
- .315--The expected winning percentage of the 14 teams in The Gazette’s coverage area, based on Pythagorean win-loss, a formula that uses points for and points against.
- 4--Area teams that made the playoffs: Janesville Craig, Lake Geneva Badger, Edgerton and Beloit Turner. Two, Badger and Turner, had losing overall records.
- 2,624--Rushing yards plus passing yards for Edgerton senior Jaden Johnson.
- 10.2--Yards per carry for Johnson, who has rushed for 1,707 yards. He's got at least one more playoff game to add to his gaudy total.
- 124--Johnson’s lowest rushing total this season--coming in a Week 1 loss to McFarland.
- 37.1--Points per game for the Crimson Tide--an 84.5 percent increase from 2017 (20.1).
- 17.4--Points allowed per game by the Crimson Tide--a 59.4 percent decrease from 2017 (42.9).
- 41--Rushing touchdowns between Johnson (22) and Devin Jorgenson (19).
- 1,445--Rushing yards for Jorgenson.
- 7--Area teams that ran for fewer than 1,445 yards.
- 14--Tackles for loss for Edgerton senior Reed Farrington--double his previous season high.
- 5--Interceptions made by Edgerton senior Skyler Gullickson--half the Crimson Tide’s season total.
- +76--Edgerton’s point differential in the first quarter (106-30).
- 331.7--Rushing yards per game for Edgerton--most in the area and in increase of 251.4 percent from 2017 (94.4).
- 6-0--Edgerton’s record in road games.
- 4--Area players that rushed for at least 1,000 yards this season: Johnson, Jorgenson, Janesville Craig’s Tressin Kussmaul and Brodhead/Juda’s Jeffrey Williams.
- +90--Beloit Turner’s point differential (170-80) during the first five weeks of the regular season.
- -185--Turner’s point differential (44-229) over the final four weeks of the regular season and its first-round playoff loss.
- 14:49--The amount of time, in minutes and seconds, Janesville Parker led this season.
- 1,741--Passing yards for Big Foot quarterback Logan Eischeid--a career high and most among area quarterbacks.
- 7.9--Passing yards per attempt for Eischeid--highest in the area. Evansville/Albany’s Tyr Severson (7.7) was second.
- 1--Player in the area with at least 900 receiving yards, 10 receiving touchdowns and 40 receptions--Evansville/Albany junior Sulley Geske.
- 18.5--Yards per reception for Geske, who caught 49 passes for 906 yards and 12 touchdowns.
- -7--Lake Geneva Badger’s turnover margin. The Badgers were +13 in 2017.
- 13--Consecutive postseason appearances for Lake Geneva Badger--the longest active streak among area teams.
- 2--Consecutive postseason appearances for Janesville Craig and Beloit Turner--tied for the second-longest active streak among area teams.
- 75--Total tackles for Craig defensive lineman Keeanu Benton--a career high.
- 286.3--Average rushing yards for Craig in its wins.
- 128.5--Average rushing yards for Craig in its losses.
- 6--Victories for Craig--its highest total since 2014.
- 5--Area teams that averaged at least 300 yards of offense per game.
- 3--Area teams--Edgerton, Evansville/Albany, Clinton--that had more takeaways than turnovers.
- +4--The turnover differential for Evansville/Albany--second among area teams--which finished 0-9.
- 1,275--Passing yards for Elkhorn, 155 percent higher than its 2017 total (499).
- 2,322--Rushing yards for Clinton--its lowest total since 2012. The Cougars ran for 4,469 yards in 2017.
- 379--Rushing yards in Weeks 6 and 7 for Whitewater’s Aldo Soto, who finished the season with 467 yards.
- +21--Brodhead/Juda’s point differential in the third quarter (49-28). The Cardinals were outscored 184-116 (-68) during the other three quarters.
- -32--Janesville Craig’s point differential in the third quarter (38-70). The Cougars outscored opponents 186-147 (+39) during the other three quarters.
- 71--Points scored by Delavan-Darien in its Week 2 win over Milwaukee North.
- 30--Points scored by the Comets over their final seven games.
- 56--Points scored by Parkview in its Week 10 win over Montello/Princeton/Green Lake.
- 68--Points scored by the Vikings in their first seven games.
- 17--Consecutive losses for Parkview until its Week 10 win over Montello/Princeton/Green Lake.
- 3--Consecutive three-win seasons for Milton.
- 21.7--Points allowed per game by Milton--it’s best average since 2015.
- 16--Consecutive losses for Janesville Parker--the longest active streak in the area.
- -86--The combined point differential for Big Eight Conference teams during the first round of the playoffs.
- 1-4--The Big Eight Conference’s record during the first round of the playoffs. Sun Prairie, which defeated league rival Middleton, was the lone team to advance.
- 2,311--Points scored in the Rock Valley Conference this season--an average of 51.4 per game.
