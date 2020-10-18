A pair of area girls tennis players finished in third place at their respective WIAA state tournaments over the weekend.
Lake Geneva Badger's Zaya Iderzul took third place in singles in Division 1, and Big Foot/Williams Bay's Emily Gauger was third in singles in Division 2.
Iderzul, the No. 5 seed who was second at state a year ago as a sophomore, lost a tough battle with top-seeded Autumn Bruno, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, in the semifinals Saturday morning. Iderzul won the third-place match in straight sets, while Muskego's Elizabeth Sobieski topped Bruno in three sets to win the state title at the event held in Lake Geneva.
At the Division 2 tournament in Kohler, Gauger, the No. 6 seed, won a three-set thriller to reach the semifinals but lost a heartbreaker 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1, to second seeded Erika Curtin of Appleton Xavier in the semifinals Saturday. Gauger, a junior, won the third-place match when her opponent retired with Gauger up 2-0 in the third set.
Elkhorn, Delavan-Darien drop football games
Delavan-Darien's bid for a road victory came up short when Wilmot rallied in the fourth quarter of a Southern Lakes Conference football game Saturday.
The Comets led by 10 points in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers scored teh final 21 points in the final 13 minutes on the way to a 30-19 victory
Josh Mick rushed for 149 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Delavan-Darien.
WILMOT 30, DELAVAN-DARIEN 19
Delavan-Darien;6;6;7;0--19
Wilmot;0;6;10;14--30
Scoring: DD--Logan Mortlock 1 run (kick failed). DD--Josh Mick 62 pass (pass failed). w--Falletti 8 run (run failed). W--Weaver 28 field goal. DD--Mick 67 run (Margraf kick). W--Denko fumble return (Weaver kick). W--Beagle fumble return (Weaver kick). W--Bojesen 1 run (Weaver kick).
- Burlington 20, Elkhorn 6--Zach Wallace rushed for 256 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score just before halftime, to lead the host Demons over the Elks.
Wallace scored to put Wilmot up 6-0 early in the second quarter, and Elkhorn's Jake Rockweiler answered with a 61-yard scoring run to tie the game.
Wallace's 20-yard scoring run with 3 seconds left before halftime gave the Panthers the lead for good, and they added an insurance touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
Rockweiler piled up 196 yards rushing.
BURLINGTON 20, ELKHORN 6
Elkhorn;0;6;0;0--6
Burlington;0;13;0;7--20
Scoring: B--Zach Wallace 1 run (kick failed). E--Jake Rockweiler 61 run (try failed). B--Wallace 20 run (Graham kick). B--Peyton O'Laughlin 1 run (Graham kick).
Stats: Rushing--E 36-252, B 34-276. Passing yards--E 21, B 97. Passes--E 7-3-0, B 18-8-0.