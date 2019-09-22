Five notable performances by area high school athletes over the past seven days and five events to watch for over the next week:
Notable Performances
- Sulley Geske, Evansville football—In the first five minutes against East Troy on Friday, the senior caught a 36-yard touchdown pass, hauled in a two-point conversion and returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown. Geske later caught another TD pass in a 43-0 victory.
- Ivy White, Janesville Craig girls cross country—The senior finished second among all seniors at the Big Eight Grade Level Challenge in Janesville on Tuesday. The Cougars seniors claimed five of the top seven spots.
- Hannah Dunk, Milton girls golf—The freshman shot a 3-over-par 77 at Maple Bluff Country Club in Madison on Monday, taking second at the Crusade Fore A Cure invite. Dunk also shot rounds of 37 and 42 in Badger South victories over Monona Grove and Fort Atkinson later in the week as the Red Hawks got to 4-2 in league play.
- Kenny Draeving, Beloit Turner football—The Trojans quarterback completed 21 of 34 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns and also carried the ball 13 times for 102 yards and a score in the Trojans’ back-and-forth 40-33 victory at Brodhead/Juda on Friday night.
- Alexis Kammerer, Brodhead volleyball—Kammerer led the Cardinals with 30 assists and 15 digs in their sweep of rival Big Foot on Thursday night. Brodhead improved to 3-0 in the Rock Valley.
What to watch for
- Midwest Invitational, cross country, Saturday, at Blackhawk Golf Course, Janesville—The varsity races begin a little after 10 a.m., but there will be racing from 8 a.m. into the early afternoon at the 82nd annual inter-state event, which includes 40 high school teams.
- Milton at Stoughton, football, 7 p.m. Friday—The last two remaining unbeatens in Badger South play square off to sit atop the standings alone.
- Delavan-Darien at Elkhorn, boys soccer, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday—Two of the state’s top boys soccer programs over the past half-decade or so play in their annual Southern Lakes Conference regular-season meeting.
- McFarland at Brodhead, volleyball, 6:30 p.m., Thursday—The host Cardinals and visiting Spartans are two of the three remaining unbeatens in Rock Valley play.
- Conference tournaments—The start of the postseason is already here in girls golf and girls tennis, with all of the area conference golf meets taking place this week and many conference tennis tourneys beginning by the weekend.