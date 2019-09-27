Thunderstorms wreaked havoc on Friday’s high school football schedule.

Some schools elected to move their games up to avoid the pending storms. Others started their games at 7 p.m. and then had to wait out delays.

One game—the Rock Valley Conference clash between Evansville and Whitewater—was suspended in the second quarter and will resume today.

Few games in southern Wisconsin were untouched by the heavy rains and lightning.

Big Foot 34, McFarland 21—The host Chiefs led 13-7 before a high-scoring fourth quarter.

Up 21-14, Cole Vance and Owen Martin each scored their second touchdowns of the game to help Big Foot pull away and improve to 4-2.

Vance rushed 27 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns—from 6 and 52 yards. Martin caught six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a score. And Basil Demco threw for 149 yards and two scores, including one to Jack Gillingham early in the fourth quarter.

BIG FOOT 34, McFARLAND 21McFarland 7 0 0 14—21

Big Foot 0 7 6 21—34

Scoring: M—Nicholas Hall 59 run (Matthew Amrhein kick). BF—Owen Martin 2 run (Martin kick). BF—Cole Vance 6 run (kick failed). BF—Jack Gillingham 25 pass from Basil Demco (Gillingham pass from Demco). M—Hall 79 pass from Jeremiah Price-Johnson (Amrhein kick). BF—Vance 52 run (Martin kick). BF—Martin 13 pass from Demco (kick failed). M—Price-Johnson 55 run (Amrhein kick).

Statistics: First downs—M 5, BF 14. Rushing—M 26-187, BF 46-214. Passing yards—M 120, BF 149. Passes—M 14-6-0, BF 14-8-0. Fumbles—M 0-0, BF 1-0. Penalties—M 12-128, BF 5-52.

East Troy 35, Brodhead/Juda 13—A ground game? Who needs it. Mac Dudkiewicz threw for 281 yards and four touchdowns, leading the visiting Trojans to a win over the Cardinals.

Dudkiewicz had at least 280 passing yards for the fourth time this season and has thrown 13 touchdowns to six interceptions overall.

Zach Wendorf and Jordan Matson each caught two touchdowns for East Troy (4-2), which totaled negative 3 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Dalton Naramore and Nick Naramore each punched in a short touchdown for Brodhead/Juda (2-4) in the fourth quarter.

EAST TROY 35, BRODHEAD/JUDA 13

East Troy 14 7 13 8—35

Brodhead/Juda 0 0 0 13—13

Scoring: ET—Zach Wendorf 14 pass from Mac Dudkiewicz (Wojciechowski kick). ET—Jordan Matson 40 pass from Dudkiewicz (Wojciechowski kick). ET—Matson 56 pass from Dudkiewicz (Wojiechowski kick). ET—Wendorf 75 pass from Dudkiewicz (kick failed). ET—Braedon Bakken 2 run (Bakken run). BJ—Dalton Naramore 1 run (kick good). BJ—Nick Naramore 3 run (kick failed).

Statistics: First downs—ET 13, BJ 11. Rushing—ET 22-(-3), BJ 35-113. Passing yards—ET 281, BJ 16. Passes—ET 27-15-0, BJ 18-4-2. Penalties—ET 5-40, BJ 6-60.

Jefferson 41, Clinton 21—The Eagles (3-3) evened their record with a road victory over the winless Cougars (0-6).

Stats were not reported.

Evansville-Whitewater to resume today—Friday’s game was halted with the Blue Devils leading 20-0 early in the second quarter.

The contest will resume today at 11 a.m.

Southern Lakes

Badger 48, Westosha Central 27—The visiting Badgers outscored the Hawks 41-14 during the second and third quarters to pull away for a Southern Lakes Conference win Friday.

Cole Gabor-Pullen led Badger (4-2, 2-2 SLC) with 184 rushing yards and two scores on 12 carries. Grant DuMez had 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Carter Lazzaroni also ran for two scores.

Gavin Carlson threw for 131 yards and a score for Westosha Central (1-5, 1-3 SLC).

BADGER 48, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 27

Badger 7 21 20 0—48

Westosha 13 8 6 0—27

Scoring: Not available.

Statistics: First downs—B 18, WC 8. Rushing—B 32-371, WC 16-77. Passing yards—B 146, WC 131. Passes—B 9-6-0, WC 9-6-0. Fumbles—B 0-0, WC 1-1. Penalties—B 3-20, WC 5-52.

Burlington 28, Delavan-Darien 10—The Comets moved the ball efficiently in the first half and trailed 14-10 at the break before the visiting Demons pulled away in the second half.

Dalton Damon led unbeaten Burlington (6-0, 4-0 SLC) with four total touchdowns—two through the air and two on the ground.

Ross Gengler ran for 126 yards on 19 carries for Delavan-Darien (1-3, 2-4 SLC).

The Comets led midway through the first quarter after Mateo Morales kicked a 25-yard field goal to cap Delavan-Darien’s first possession.

Delavan-Darien had a chance to take a lead into halftime, but quarterback Oliver Hetzel overthrew receiver Mateo Morales in the left corner of the endzone on a fourth-down heave with a few seconds left in the second quarter.

BURLINGTON 28, DELAVAN-DARIEN 10

Burlington 7 7 14 0—28

Delavan-Darien 3 7 0 0—10

Scoring: DD—Mateo Morales 25 field goal. B—Dalton Damon 38 run (Cora Anderson kick). B—Ethan Safar 31 pass from Damon (Anderson kick). DD—Ross Gengler 2 run (Morales kick). B—Otto Traxinger 14 pass from Damon (Anderson kick). B—Damon 11 run (Anderson kick).

Statistics: First downs—B 17, DD 15. Rushing—B 39-283, DD 40-182. Passing yards—B 45, DD 54. Passes—B 9-2-1, DD 19-6-1. Fumbles—B 0-0, DD 0-0. Penalties—B 3-25, DD 5-50.

Waterford 42, Elkhorn 0—Tanner Keller returned a punt 66 yards for the game’s first score and added 147 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries as the visiting Wolverines shut out the Elks to stay unbeaten.

Elkhorn (2-4, 1-3 SLC) had 65 yards of offense and just two first downs.

Waterford (6-0, 4-0 SLC) piled up 324 rushing yards, averaging 13.5 yards per attempt.

WATERFORD 42, ELKHORN 0

Waterford 14 28 0 0—42

Elkhorn 0 0 0 0—0

Scoring: W—Tanner Keller 58 punt return (Michael Durand kick). W—Keller 66 run (Durant kick). W—Dominic Miller 3 run (Durand kick). W—Logan Martinson 4 run (Durand kick). W—Keller 2 run (Durand kick). W—Martinson 3 pass from Erik Rowe (Durand kick).

Statistics: First downs—W 19, E 2. Rushing—W 24-324, E 9-35. Passing yards—W 14, E 30. Passes—W 9-3-0, E 15-5-1. Fumbles—W 1-0, E 0-0. Penalties—W 0-0, E 2-20.

Trailways Large

Dodgeland 28, Parkview/Albany 12—Nate Oesterich rumbled for 218 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Trojans (2-4, 1-2 Trailways) won a game between previously-winless teams in the Trailways Large.

Jericko Schwartzlow and Zac Unseth each had a rushing touchdown for Parkview/Albany (0-6, 0-4 Trailways).

DODGELAND 28, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 12

Dodgeland 0 14 14 0—28

Parkview/Albany 6 0 0 6—12

Scoring: PA—Zac Unseth 38 run (conversion failed). D—5 run (Andrew Benzing kick). D—Benzing 10 pass from Seth Christopherson (Benzing kick). D—54 run (Benzing kick). D—7 run (Benzing kick). PA—Jericko Schwartzlow 43 run (kick failed).

Statistics: D 17, PA 16. Rushing—D 40-242, PA 41-250. Passing yards—D 17, PA 42. Passes—D 6-3-0, PA 14-2-2. Fumbles—D 2-2, PA 0-0. Penalties—D 4-20, PA 8-82.