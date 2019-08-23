Tyr Severson and the Evansville High football team put an emphatic end to their 10-game losing streak Friday night.

Severson threw four touchdown passes and the Blue Devils scored the first five touchdowns of the game in a 47-21 Rock Valley Conference home victory over Brodhead/Juda.

Evansville did not win a game a year ago, losing four of its nine games by a touchdown or less.

Severson made sure a close loss wasn’t in the cards to start 2019. He completed 9 of 12 passes for 256 yards.

Carson Hill rushed 12 times for 55 yards and two touchdowns for the Blue Devils. Jaden O’Bel had two of the receiving touchdowns, including a 50-yarder. Senior Sulley Geske led the way with three catches for 73 yards and a score.

Brodhead/Juda quarterback Cade Walker threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Evansville plays at Edgerton next week, while the Cardinals go to Clinton.

EVANSVILLE 47, BRODHEAD/JUDA 21Brodhead/Juda 0 6 6 9—21

Evansville 7 27 7 6—47

Scoring: E—Carson Hill 10 run (Matt Forster kick). E—Hill 63 pass from Tyr Severson (kick blocked). E—Jaden O’Bel 50 pass from Severson (Forster kick). E—Sulley Geske 13 pass from Severson (Forster kick). E—O’Bel 18 pass from Severson (Forster kick). BJ—Braden Cook 1 run (try failed). E—Hill 3 run (Forster kick). BJ—Connor Green 66 pass from Cade Walker (pass failed). E—Ryan Borchardt interception return (kick failed). BJ—Nick Naramore 6 pass from Walker (Cole Hoesley kick).

Statistics: First downs—BJ 17, E 17. Rushing—BJ 26-113, E 31-146. Passing yards—BJ 251, E 256. Passes—BJ 35-17-1, E 12-9-0. Fumbles—BJ 3-1, E 1-0. Penalties—BJ 5-40, E 8-62.

East Troy 28, Clinton 14—The host Trojans fell behind by eight but scored four straight touchdowns on the way to victory.

Mac Dudkiewicz completed 18 of 34 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns with one intereption. He also ran for 42 yards.

Clinton quarterback Jake Henschler ran for a team-best 117 yards and had one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.

EAST TROY 28, CLINTON 14Clinton 0 8 06—14

East Troy 0 7 14 7—28

Scoring: C—Punt block safety. C—Mason Kroeze 10 pass from Jake Henschler (run failed). ET—Silas Hemos 13 pass from Mac Dudkiewicz (kick good). ET—32 pass from Dudkiewicz (kick good). ET—Skyler Matson 14 pass from Dudkiewicz (kick good). ET—Connor Paullin 2 run (kick good). C—Henschler 1 run (run failed).

Statistics: First downs—C 18, E 18. Rushing—C 50-180, ET 22-74. Passing yards—C 93, ET 248. Passes—C 15-6-0, ET 35-18-1. Fumbles—C 1-1, ET 1-1. Penalties—C 8-70, ET 12-106.

Jefferson 34, Big Foot 20—A pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns led the visiting Eagles past the Chiefs, who had rallied to tie the game.

Cole Vance’s 18-yard run, combined with a two-point conversion, tied the game 20-20 earlier in the fourth quarter. But Jeffrey Zeh’s third rushing touchdown of the game gave Jefferson the lead for good, and Dean Neff’s second score put it out of reach.

Jefferson rushed for 347 yards, including 213 from Neff and 138 from Zeh.

Vance rushed for 103, while Chiefs quarterback Basil Demco threw for 119 and two touchdowns.

JEFFERSON 34, BIG FOOT 20Jefferson 7 6 7 14—34

Big Foot 0 6 6 8—20

Scoring: J—Jeffrey Zeh 8 run (Carson Fairfield kick). J—Zeh 46 run (kick blocked). BF—Jack Gillingham 21 pass from Basil Demco (kick failed). BF—Owen Martin 5 pass from Demco (kick blocked). J—Dean Neff 5 run (Fairfield kick). BF—Cole Vance 18 run (Gillingham pass from Demco). J—Zeh 9 run (Fairfield kick). J—Neff 13 run (Fairfield kick).

Statistics: Rushing—J 44-347, BF 39-196. Passing yards—J 0, BF 119. Passes—J 1-0-0, BF 25-10-1. Fumbles—BF 0-0, J 1-1.

Turner 21, Whitewater 13—Mickey Burrows, Dai’Vontrelle Strong and Jack Scharlau caught touchdown passes for the visiting Trojans, who built a 21-0 lead and won their Rock Valley opener.

Full statistics from the game were not reported.

Nonconference

Milton 55, Baraboo 15—Evan Jordahl completed 5 of 8 passes for 161 yards and four touchdowns as the Red Hawks won easily in coach Rodney Wedig’s debut.

It was 7-7 after the first quarter, but Milton scored four touchdowns in the second quarter.

Three of Jordahl’s TD passes went to Dane Nelson, who had four receptions for 128 yards.

Milton hosts Mount Horeb next Friday.

MILTON 55, BARABOO 15Milton 7 28 13 7—55

Baraboo 7 0 8 0—15

Scoring: B—Luna Larson 93 run (Langkamp kick). M—Dane Nelson 49 pass from Evan Jordahl (Luke Hessenauer kick). M—Jerry Jones 33 pass from Jordahl (Hessenauer kick). M—Jordan Stivarius 1 run (Hessenauer kick). M—Nelson 26 pass from Jordahl (Hessenauer kick). M—Nelson 25 pass from Jordahl (kick failed). B—Luna Larson 1 run (Florencio pass from Luna Larson). M—Kyle Hehnert 23 run (Hessenauer kick). M—John Storlid 25 run (Hessenauer kick).

Statistics: First downs—M 9, B 10. Rushing—M 32-251, B 45-241. Passing yards—M 161, B 44. Passes—M 8-5-0, B 17-5-0. Fumbles—M 3-2, B 2-1. Penalties—M 2-15, B 10-80.

New Berlin West 40, Elkhorn 14—Adam Siegel rushed 28 times for 248 yards and three touchdowns as New Berlin West downed the host Elks in a nonconference game.

New Berlin West piled up 473 yards rushing and built a 19-0 lead in the first half.

Mason Buelow threw a pair of touchdown passes for Elkhorn—one to Jacob Rockweiler from 26 yards out and one to Jacob Mogensen from 49.

Mogensen finished with eight catches for 113 yards.

The Elks play at Lakeside Lutheran in Week 2.

NEW BERLIN WEST 40, ELKHORN 14New Berlin West 13 6 14 7—40

Elkhorn 0 7 0 7—14

Scoring: NB—Adam Siegel 18 run (Aaron Sobush kick). NB—Siegel 1 run (kick failed). NB—Sobush 52 run (kick failed). E—Jacob Rockweiler 26 pass from Mason Buelow (Quinten Woyak kick). NB—Connor Vis 36 run (Sobush kick). NB—Jake Wieneke 3 run (Sobush kick). E—Jacob Mogensen 49 pass from Buelow (Woyak kick). NB—Siegel 1 run (Sobush kick).

Statistics: First downs—NB 26, E 12. Rushing—NB 54-473, E 16-69. Passing yards—NB 43, E 212. Passes—NB 1-1-0, E 27-18-3. Penalties—NB 10-85, E 2-20.

Lodi 14, Delavan-Darien 0—The visiting Comets allowed just one offensive touchdown but couldn’t get untracked when they had the ball in a nonconference shutout loss.

Colton Nicolay rushed 27 times for 117 yards for the Blue Devils and scored from eight yards out in the second quarter.

Lodi’s only other touchdown came on an interception return in the final minutes of the game.

Delavan-Darien plays at Milwaukee North in Week 2.

LODI 14, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0Delavan-Darien 0 0 0 0—0

Lodi 0 7 0 7—14

Scoring: L—Nicolay 8 run (Nichols kick). L—Beckwith 41 interception return (Nichols kick).

Statistics: First downs—DD 4, L 10. Rushing—DD 21-18, L 44-132. Passing yards—DD 33, L 5. Passes—DD 22-8-2, L 6-2-0.