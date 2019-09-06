Friday night’s football game between Elkhorn and Delavan-Darien had just about everything anyone could hope for in a rivalry tilt.

The teams traded the lead, the game-winning score came on a two-point conversion and a field goal off the upright wound up being the difference.

The host Elks converted a two-point conversion late in the third quarter, then held on in the fourth—including watching a 33-yard field goal clang for a miss—for a 22-21 Southern Lakes Conference victory over the Comets.

“Just an unbelievable high school game,” Elkhorn coach Tom Lee said in a phone interview.

Elkhorn quarterback Mason Buelow ran for a touchdown early in the second quarter to start the scoring, but Delavan-Darien senior Ross Gengler ran for touchdowns of 3 and 51 yards as the Comets went up 14-7 with 5:34 left in the first half.

Buelow found Jacob Rockweiler from 31 yards out, and the game was tied at 14 at half.

In the third quarter, the Comets regained the lead on a pass from Oliver Hetzel to Mateo Morales with 6:04 left.

Buelow found Thomas Zimmerman from 3 yards out with 2:15 left in the third to get Elkhorn within 21-20, and when Delavan-Darien jumped offsides on the ensuing extra point, Lee opted to go for two. Buelow connected with Jacob Mogensen to make it 22-21.

“My rule is if the defense jumps, we’re always going to go for two,” Lee said. “But I certainly didn’t think that would be the game-winning score. I didn’t think those would be the last points of the game.”

Lee said Morales’ kick from about 33 yards out came from an odd angle on the right hash mark with just under five minutes left in the game. The Elks took over and got several first downs to run out the clock.

“Mason was tough again tonight, and he hit a variety of receivers who all had key catches, especially on that last drive,” Lee said.

Buelow completed 26 of 37 pass attempts for 320 yards and two touchdowns. Rockweiler caught six passes for 134 yards, while Mason Stebnitz had nine for 107 and Mogensen 7 for 52.

Gengler finished with 82 rushing yards on 18 carries, and Elkhorn outgained Delavan-Darien 407-169 overall.

ELKHORN 22, DELAVAN-DARIEN 21Delavan-Darien 0 14 7 0—21

Elkhorn 0 14 8 0—22

Scoring: E—Mason Buelow 8 run (Quinten Woyak kick). DD—Ross Gengler 3 run (Mateo Morales kick). DD—Gengler 51 run (Morales kick). E—Jacob Rockweiler 31 pass from Buelow (Woyak kick). DD—Morales pass from Oliver Hetzel (Morales kick). E—Thomas Zimmerman 3 pass form Buelow (Jacob Mogensen pass from Buelow).

Statistics: First downs—DD 10, E 22. Rushing—DD 21-83, E 30-87. Passing yards—DD 86, E 320. Passes—DD 20-12-0, E 37-26-0. Fumbles—DD 0-0, E 1-1. Penalties—DD 8-85, E 11-100.

Wilmot 28, Badger 7—Quarterback Zack Watson rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another as the host Panthers rallied from a 7-0 deficit to end the first quarter.

Watson, who rushed 22 times for 109 yards, scored from 20, 3 and 22 yards out, then capped the night with a 39-yard scoring pass to Zach Liecht in the fourth quarter.

The Badgers were held to just 82 rushing yards in falling to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the Southern Lakes.

WILMOT 28, BADGER 7Lake Geneva Badger 7 0 0 0—7

Wilmot 0 7 14 7—28

Scoring: B—Zach Lindbloom 29 pass from Grant DuMez (DuMez kick). W—Zack Watson 20 run (kick). W—Watson 3 run (kick). W—Watson 22 run (kick). W—Zach Liecht 39 pass from Watson (kick).

Statistics: First downs—B 6, W 19. Rushing—B 26-82, W 41-194. Passing yards—B 71, W 169. Passes—B 11-4-0, W 16-10-0. Fumbles lost—B 2, W 0. Penalties—B 5-42, W 11-102.

Badger South

Milton 41, Fort Atkinson 7—Jerry Jones rushed for 134 yards and scored three touchdowns and Evan Jordahl threw three touchdown passes as the host Red Hawks stayed unbeaten and opened Badger South Conference play with a victory.

Milton built a 34-0 lead by halftime thanks to a pair of touchdown catches from Dane Nelson and a pair of rushing touchdowns from Jones.

“We’ve done what we’ve preached since we got here and that’s play fast aggressive defense and just grind it out on offense,” Milton coach Rodney Wedig said. “That’s exactly what we did again today.”

MILTON 41, FORT ATKINSON 7Fort Atkinson 0 0 0 7—7

Milton 12 22 7 0—41

Scoring: M—Dane Nelson 26 pass from Evan Jordahl (kick failed). M—Jerry Jones 11 run (kick failed). M—Nick Huber 8 run (two-point good). M—Nelson 10 pass from Jordahl (Luke Hessenauer kick). M—Jones 61 run (Hessenauer kick). M—Jones 27 pass from Jordahl (Hessenauer kick). F—Gutoski 11 run (Branaman kick).

Statistics: First downs—FA 7, M 18. Rushing—FA 27-111, M 28-253. Passing yards—FA 11, M 94. Pass-es—FA 10-5-0, M 11-6-0.

Rock Valley

Edgerton 49, Brodhead/Juda 15—Drew Hanson and Ethan Krause combined for 352 rushing yards and five touchdowns as the visiting Crimson Tide (2-1) built a 42-0 lead by halftime and never looked back.

Hanson had first-half touchdowns of 56 and 73 yards and had 185 yards on eight carries. Krause finished with 16 carries for 167 yards and scores from 34, 6 and 46 yards.

Nick Naramore and Dalton Naramore each scored second-half touchdowns for the Cardinals, who fell to 1-2.

EDGERTON 49, BRODHEAD/JUDA 15Edgerton 21 21 0 7—49

Brodhead/Juda 0 0 7 8—15

Scoring: E—Drew Hanson 56 run (Ismael Diaz kick). E—Ethan Krause 34 run (Diaz kick). E—Hanson 73 run (Diaz kick). E—Krause 6 run (Diaz kick). E—Hanson 36 pass from Skylar Gullickson (Diaz kick). E—Sawyer Strouse 1 run (Diaz kick). BJ—Nick Naramore 10 run (Cole Hoesley kick). BJ—Dalton Naramore 74 pass from Cade Walker (Gage Boegli pass form Hoesly). E—Krause 46 run (Diaz kick).

Statistics: First downs—E 15, BJ 11. Rushing—E31-373, BJ 23-116. Passing yards—E 101, BJ 161. Passes—E4-4-0, BJ 17-11-0. Fumbles—E 0-0, BJ 1-1. Penalties—E 4-40, BJ 1-10.

Whitewater 44, Clinton 0—The host Whippets limited the Cougars to just 61 total yards to pick up their first victory of the season.

Will Leibbrand ran for two touchdowns and caught another from Brock Grosinske in the Whitewater victory.

WHITEWATER 44, CLINTON 0Clinton 0 0 0 0—0

Whitewater 12 6 20 6—44

Scoring: W—Aldo Soto 2 run (kick failed). W—Will Leibbrand 4 run (pass failed). W—n/a 8 pass from Brock Grosinske (pass failed). W—Leibbrand 20 run (Martin Gonzalez kick). W—Leibbrand 40 pass from Grosinske (kick blocked). W—Gehrig Monday 52 interception return (Gonzalez kick). W—Duclous 10 run (kick failed).

Statistics: First downs—C 4, W 19. Rushing yards—C 63, W 153. Passing yards—C Minus-2, W 182. Pen-alties—C 8-69, W 7-50.

East Troy 21, Big Foot 14—Mac Dudkiewicz found the Matson brothers for three passing touchdowns, and the Trojans held off the host Chiefs to stay unbeaten.

East Troy and Evansville are tied at 3-0 atop the Rock Valley Conference.

Dudkiewicz threw for 296 yards, including an 80-yard scoring strike to Skyler Matson in the first quarter and a 95-yard touchdown to Jordan Matson in the second quarter.

Big Foot (1-2) cut into East Troy’s lead when Owen Martin scored from 6 yards out in the second quarter. The Chiefs got within a touchdown in the third quarter, when Cole Vance’s 7-yard run made it 21-14.

EAST TROY 21, BIG FOOT 14

East Troy 7 7 7 0—21

Big Foot 0 7 7 0 14

Scoring: ET—Skyler Matson 80 pass from Mac Dudkiewicz (Brett Wojciechowski kick). ET—Jordan Matson 95 pass from Dudkiewicz (Wojciechowski kick). BF—Owen Martin 6 run (Jack Grunow kick). ET—Skylar Matson 19 pass from Dudkiewicz (Wojciechowski kick). BF—Cole Vance 7 run (Grunow kick).

Statistics: First downs—ET 11, BF 10. Rushing—ET 30-73, BF 45-162. Yards passing—ET 296, BF 106. Passes—ET 23-10-1, BF 15-6-1. Fumbles—ET 1-0, BF 1-0. Penalties—ET 7-65, BF 8-89.

McFarland 20, Turner 17—Jeremiah Price-Johnson threw two long touchdowns and Nicholas Hall ran for the go-ahead score in the third quarter as the Spartans beat the visiting Trojans.

Price-Johnson connected with Nicholas Hall for a 78-yard score in the first quarter and then found Xavier Schreiber from the same distance in the second quarter. McFarland took the lead for good on Hall’s 33-yard run with 2:05 left in the third quarter.

Turner had tied the game, 17-17, on Ismeal Lopez’s 28-yard field goal with 7:01 left in the third quarter.

Kenny Draeving threw for 261 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, including an 18-yard pass to Preston Viens that gave the Trojans a 14-7 lead on the first play of the second quarter.

MCFARLAND 20, TURNER 17

Turner 7 10 0 0—17

McFarland 7 6 7 0—20

Scoring: T—Kenny Draeving 1 run (Ismeal Lopez kick). M—Nicholas Hall 78 pass from Jeremiah Price-Johnson (Matt Amrhein kick). T—Preston Viens 18 pass from Draeving (Lopez kick). M—Xavier Schreiber 78 pass from Price-Johnson (kick no good). T—Lopez 28 field goal. M—Hall 33 run (Amrhein kick).

Statistics: First downs—T 14, M 12. Rushing—T 33-22, M 22-140. Passing yards—T 214, M 231. Passes—26-14-1, 14-8-0. Fumbles—T 2-1, M 1-1. Penalties—T 7-53, M 7-75.

Trailways Large

Pardeeville 36, Parkview 22—Derek Lindert ran 24 times for 143 yards and the five scores, from 5, 7, 3, 49 and 9 yards out for Pardeville.

Parkview was hampered by five turnovers and 10 penalties for over 100 yards.

Korben Brown finished with 117 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries for the Vikings.

PARDEEVILLE 36, PARKVIEW 22Pardeeville 8 6 16 6—36

Parkview 0 8 6 8—22

Scoring: Pardee—Derek Lindert 5 run (conversion good). Park—Safety. Park—Korben Brown 5 run (two-point try failed). Pardee—Lindert 7 run (two-point try failed). Pardee—Linder 3 run (Tyler Schommer run). Park—Calvin Barlass 51 pass from Jevon Ferguson (two-point try failed). Pardee—Lindert 49 run (two-point conversion good). Pardee—Lindert 9 run (two-point try failed). Park—Jericko Schwartzlow 3 run (Charlie Vogt run).

Statistics: First downs—Pardee 16, Park 12. Rushing yards—Pardee 199, park 207. Passing yards—Pardee 64, Park 52. Fumbles lost—Pardee 0, Park 3. Interceptions thrown—Pardee 1, Park 2. Penal-ties—Pardee 4-30, Park 10-103.