Several area conference races will come down to the final week of high school football’s regular season.

Conference champions are yet to be decided in the Rock Valley, Badger South and Southern Lakes Conferences, with the season set to end next Friday.

The biggest shakeup Friday night came in the Rock Valley, where Evansville’s undefeated season came to an end with a 23-8 loss at McFarland.

The Blue Devils, who were missing several key players reportedly due to disciplinary reasons, fell to 7-1 overall and are now tied with Edgerton.

Edgerton won 54-13 at Whitewater and hosts Walworth Big Foot (4-4) next week. Evansville hosts Clinton, which picked up its first victory against Turner on Friday.

In the Badger South, Milton can clinch a share of its first conference title since 2015 if it wins at Watertown (6-2, 4-2) in the final week. Stoughton is also 5-1 and hosts Monona Grove (4-4, 4-2) to close things out.

And in the Southern Lakes, Waterford can wrap up an unbeaten season by beating Lake Geneva Badger. But Wilmot (7-1, 5-1) is lurking and would earn a share with a Waterford loss and a win at Delavan-Darien.

McFarland 23, Evansville 8—The visiting Blue Devils saw their dream of following up a winless season with an undefeated season come to an end on the turf at McFarland.

Evansville led 8-7 after the first quarter but was shut out from that point on.

Austin Scofield caught the Blue Devils’ lone touchdown on a pass from Tyr Severson, but Evansville was held to just 120 yards of total offense, while McFarland piled up 399.

Connor Frasier ran 25 times for 153 yards and a touchdown for the Spartans, who got two touchdown passes from Jeremiah Price-Johnson.

McFARLAND 23, EVANSVILLE 8

Evansville 8 0 0 0—8

McFarland 7 3 6 7—23

Scoring: M—Connor Frasier 45 run (Matt Amrhein kick). E—Austin Scofield 19 pass from Tyr Severson (Jaden O’Bel pass from Severson). M—Amrhein 29 field goal. M—Nicholas Hall 30 pass from Jeremiah Price-Johnson (Amrhein kick). M—Hall 26 pass from Price-Johnson.

Statistics: First downs—E 9, M 16. Rushing yards—E 45, M 259. Passing yards—E 75, M 140. Passes—E 27-9-1, M 10-7-1. Fumbles—E 3-1, M 4-2. Penalties—E 3-25, M 7-64.

Edgerton 54, Whitewater 13—Devin Jorgenson rushed 18 times for 119 yards and four touchdowns and added another touchdown through the air as the Crimson Tide won their fifth consecutive game and pulled even with Evansville in the Rock Valley standings.

Drew Hanson added 89 yards on the ground, scoring twice rushing and also passing the TD to Jorgenson.

EDGERTON 54, WHITEWATER 13

Scoring: W—Will Leibbrand 76 run (Martin Gonzalez kick). E—Devin Jorgenson 16 run (Ismael Diaz kick). E—Jorgenson 6 run (kick failed). E—Drew Hanson 11 run (Diaz kick). E—Jorgenson 6 run (conversion failed). E—Jorgenson 70 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick). E—Hanson 3 run (diaz kick). E—Jorgenson 6 run (Diaz kick). E—Brian Rusch 4 run (Diaz kick). W—Eli Kohl 5 run (no attempt, time expired).

Statistics: First downs—E 21, W 8. Rushing—E 36-232, W 26-194. Passing yards—E 9-7-0, W 10-3-3. Passing yards—E 149, W 21. Fumbles—None. Penalties—E 8-90, W 3-20.

Clinton 12, Turner 6 (OT)—Tyler Harrington took a handoff on the first play of overtime and rushed 25 yards for a touchdown, and Clinton’s defense recovered a fumble to end the game and seal the team’s first victory of the season.

The teams traded first-half touchdowns, with Dai’Vontrelle Strong rushing one in for Turner in the first quarter and Mason Hesebeck answering for the Cougars in the second.

CLINTON 12, TURNER 6 (OT)

Beloit Turner 6 0 0 0 0—6

Clinton 0 6 0 0 6—12

Scoring: T—Dai’Vontrelle Strong 4 run (kick failed). C—Mason Hesebeck 47 run (run failed). C—Tyler Harrington 25 run (run failed).

Statistics: First downs—T 10, C 9. Rushing yards—T 216, C 194. Passing yards—T 22, C 35. Passes—T 9-1-1, C 5-2-2. Fumbles—T 1-1, C 3-1. Penalties—T 3-15, C 4-35.

Jefferson 32, East Troy 14—Dean Neff and Jeff Zeh each scored two rushing touchdowns as the visiting Eagles scored the first 32 points and coasted from there.

JEFFERSON 32, EAST TROY 14

East Troy 0 0 0 14—14

Jefferson 8 16 8 0—32

Scoring: J—Jeff Zeh 70 run (Zeh run). J—Zeh 3 run (Dean Neff run). J—Neff 1 run (Neff run). J—Neff 19 run (Neff run). ET—Silas Heimos 18 pass from Mac Dudkiewicz (Wojciechowski kick). ET—Quinton Schoville 1 run (Wojciechowski kick).

Statistics: First downs—J 14, ET 12. Rushing—J 52-255, ET 23-77. Passing yards—J 8, ET 108. Passes—J 1-1-0, ET 20-9-0. Penalties—J 4-30, ET 7-80.

Badger South

Milton 40, Edgewood 8—The Red Hawks outgained the host Crusaders 386-119 in total offensive yards. Milton rushed for 310 yards on 43 carries, including Jerry Jones’ 17-carry, 110-yard, two-touchdown night.

Quarterback Evan Jordahl completed just five passes, but three of them went for touchdowns to three different receivers—John Storlid, Dane Nelson and Hunter Pernot. Nick Huber added 102 yards on the ground and the final touchdown.

MILTON 40, EDGEWOOD 0Milton 7 6 14 13—40

Madison Edgewood 0 0 0 0—0

Scoring: Mil—Jerry Jones 1 run (Luke Hessenauer kick). Mil—Hunter Pernot 7 pass from Evan Jordahl (kick failed). Mil—Nick Huber 30 run (pass failed). Mil—John Storlid 27 pass from Jordahl (Huber run). Mil—Dane Nelson 13 pass from Jordahl (kick failed). Mil—Jones 25 run (Hessenauer kick).

Statistics: First downs—Mil 22, ME 8. Rushing—Mil 43-310, ME 16-18. Passing yards—Mil 76, ME 101. Passes—Mil 11-5-1, ME 28-16-2. Fumbles—Mil 1-0, ME 2-2. Penalties—Mil 5-50, ME 5-50.

Southern Lakes

Union Grove 28, Elkhorn 14—A pair of second-half touchdowns helped the visiting Broncos post their second consecutive victory.

The game was tied 14-14 at halftime after Elkhorn quarterback Mason Buelow threw for one touchdown and ran for another in the first half.

But Thomas Hemple’s second touchdown run gave Union Grove the lead less than five minutes into the third quarter, and the Broncos sealed the victory by returning an interception for a touchdown in the fourth.

The Elks (2-6, 1-5) wrap up the regular season at home against Burlington next week.

UNION GROVE 28, ELKHORN 14

Union Grove 7 7 7 7—28

Elkhorn 8 6 0 0—14

Scoring: UG—Konner Goetsch 51 run (Christian Lentz kick). E—Jacob Mogensen 8 pass from Mason Buelow (Mogensen pass from Buelow). UG—Thomas Hemple 34 run (Lentz kick). E—Buelow 1 run (kick failed). UG—Hemple 8 run (Lentz kick). E—Ryan Davis interception return (Lentz kick).

Statistics: First downs—UG 21, E 13. Rushing—UG 41-314, E 24-98. Passing yards—UG 56, E 128. Passes—UG 12-8-0, E 27-12-2. Fumbles—UG 2-1, E 0-0. Penalties—UG 5-45, E 4-40.

Trailways Large

Palmyra-Eagle 20, Parkview 6—A pair of second-half touchdown passes from Brandon Wilde to Daniel Hammond helped the visiting Panthers pull away.

Wilde completed 20 of 37 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns.

Jericko Schwartzlow carried 10 times for 122 yards and a 74-yard touchdown for Parkview(0-8).

PALMYRA-EAGLE 20, PARKVIEW 6

Palmyra-Eagle 0 7 6 7—20

Parkview 0 0 6 0—6

Scoring: PE—N/a 5 pass from Brandon Wilde (Matt Herriges kick). Park—Jericko Schwartzlow 74 run (conversion failed). PE—Daniel Hammond 11 pass from Wilde (kick failed). PE—Hammond 16 pass from Wilde (Aiden Calderon kick).

Statistics: First downs—PE 18, Park 10. Rushing yards—PE 20, Park 191. Passing yards—PE 137, Park 24. Fumbles lost—PE 1, Park 1. Penalties—PE 5-30, Park 10-131.