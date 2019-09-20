Edgerton High’s football team beat visiting Jefferson at its own game Friday night.

The Crimson Tide controlled the clock and the ball in the second half to pull away for a 24-14 Rock Valley Conference win Friday.

Edgerton (4-1) put together a 17-play drive—eating up most of the fourth quarter in the process—to take a 10-point lead on Ismael Diaz’s 24-yard field goal with 3:48 left.

Limited to two possessions in the second half, Jefferson (3-2) and its run-heavy offense simply could not keep pace with the Crimson Tide, who have won three straight games.

“If you can keep the ball away from them (Jefferson) and put them behind, they’re not an offense that is geared to play catch-up,” Edgerton coach Mike Gregory said. “We challenged our kids to step up. We came out flat and lethargic in the first half.”

Drew Hanson led the Crimson Tide with 114 yards passing and 113 yards rushing.

Skyler Gullickson and Ethan Krause scored third-quarter touchdowns to give Edgerton a 14-point lead. Jefferson’s Brady Gotto scored on a 99-yard kickoff return with 48 seconds left in the third quarter to cut Edgerton’s lead to 21-14.

The Crimson Tide can clinch a playoff berth with a win next week at Beloit Turner.

EDGERTON 24, JEFFERSON 14

Jefferson 0 7 7 0—14

Edgerton 7 0 14 3—24

Scoring: E—Drew Hanson 7 run (Ismael Diaz kick). J—Dean Neff 2 run (Carson Fairfield kick). E—Skyler Gullickson 15 run (Diaz kick). E—Ethan Krause 5 run (Diaz kick). J—Brady Gotto 99 kickoff return (Fairfield kick). E—Diaz 24 field goal.

Statistics: First downs—J 15, E 18. Rushing—J 38-188, E 37-188. Passing yards—J 56, E 114. Passes—J 7-3-0, E 12-7-0. Fumbles—J 2-2, E 0-0. Penalties—J 1-10, J 4-35.

Beloit Turner 40, Brodhead/Juda 33—Playing in relief of starter Kenny Draeving, No. 2 quarterback Danny Burrows threw a 20-yard touchdown to Dai’Vontrelle Strong with 29 seconds left as the visiting Trojans snapped a three-game losing streak.

Draeving threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game with an undisclosed injury. Strong led Turner (2-3) with six catches for 124 yards.

“This could be a catalyst for us,” Turner coach Derek Diehl said. “We’re going to celebrate the win this weekend, but we are going to replay the concepts that we used tonight starting Monday in practice. We really needed some success, and we found it all over the field tonight.”

Brodhead/Juda’s Nick Naramore took 12 carries for 176 yards and three touchdowns, while Dalton Naramore added 125 all-purpose yards and two scores.

The Cardinals (2-3) took its final lead, 33-32, on Dalton Naramore’s 13-yard run with 4:42 left in the fourth quarter.

TURNER 40, BRODHEAD/JUDA 33

Turner 14 12 6 8—40

Brodhead/Juda 7 7 13 6—33

Scoring: T Treveon Bivens 15 run (Ismeal Lopez kick). T—Gavin Frey 14 pass from Kenny Draeving (Lopez kick). BJ—Nick Naramore 8 run (Cole Hoesley kick). T—Aidan Dahl 1 run (Lopez kick). BJ—Dalton Naramore 56 pass from Cade Walker (Hoesly kick). T—Grant Revels 1 pass from Draeving (pass fail). BJ—Nick Naramore 44 run (Hoesly kick). T—Draeving 2 run (run fail). BJ—Nick Naramore 59 run (pass fail). BJ—Dalton Naramore 13 run (pass fail). T—Dai’Vontrelle Strong 20 pass from Danny Burrows (Mickey Burrows run).

Statistics: First downs—T 23, BJ 16. Rushing—T 31-134, BJ 33-291. Passing yards—T 353, BJ 84. Passes—T 36-22-1, BJ 10-5-2. Fumbles—T 1-0, BJ 0-0. Penalties—T 11-95, BJ 3-25.

McFarland 35, Whitewater 0—The host Spartans held the Whippets to 124 yards of offense and leaned on Jeremiah Price-Johnson’s arm in a comfortable win.

Price-Johnson completed 10-of-13 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns—two to Xavier Schreiber.

Aldo Soto led Whitewater (1-4) with 39 rushing yards on nine carries.

MCFARLAND 35, WHITEWATER 0

Whitewater 0 0 0 0—0

McFarland 7 21 7 0—35

Scoring: M—Conno Fraiser 33 run (Matthew Amrhein kick). M—Nicholas Hall 19 pass from Jeremiah Price-Johnson (Amrhein kick). M—Xavier Schreiber 9 pass from Price-Johnson (Amrhein kick). M—Donovon Hudson 57 pass from Price-Johnson (Amrhein kick). M—Schreiber 6 pass from Price-Johnson (Amrhein kick).

Statistics: First downs—W 21, M 15. Rushes—W 28-42, M 24-89. Passing yards—W 82, M 253. Passes—W 21-5, M 14-11. Fumbles—W 5-2, M 3-2. Penalties—W 4-40, M 6-60.

Southern Lakes

Burlington 40, Badger 37—Dalton Damon accounted for six touchdowns—four throwing and two rushing—as the visiting Demons topped the Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference shootout Friday.

Badger (3-2, 1-2 SL C) took a 37-33 lead with 7:37 to play on Tannor Garrels’ 9-yard run. But Damon found Dylan Runkel from 11 yards out two minutes later to keep Burlington (5-0, 3-0 SLC) unbeaten.

The Badgers totaled 507 yards of offense. Grant DuMez ran for 209 yards on 19 carries and Cole Gabor-Pullen added 188 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.

Runkel hauled in four passes for 104 yards and two scores.

BURLINGTON 40, BADGER 37

Burlington 13 13 7 7—40

Badger 0 15 15 7—37

Scoring: Bur—Dylan Runkel 58 pass from Dalton Damon (Cora Anderson kick). Bur—Zach Wallace 8 pass from Damon (Anderson kick no good. Bad—Cole Gabor-Pullen 1 run (Grant DuMez kick). Bad—Gabor-Pullen 12 run (Tyler Deleskiewicz pass from Kegan Huber). Bur—Otto Traxinger 38 pass from Damon (Anderson kick blocked). Bur—Damon 2 run (Anderson kick). Bad—DuMez 40 run (DuMez run). Bur—Damon 4 run (Anderson kick). Bad—Gabor-Pullen 20 run (DuMez kick). Bad—Tannor Garrels 9 run (DuMez kick). Bur—Runkel 11 pass from Damon (Anderson kick).

Statistics: First downs—Bur 16, Bad 24. Rushing—Bur 25-132, Bad 55-470. Passing yards—Bur 264, Bad 37. Passes—Bur 19-11-0, Bad 9-3-0. Fumbles—Bur 1-1, Bad 4-2. Penalties—Bur 4-40, Bad 6-45.

Wilmot 35, Elkhorn 6—Zack Watson threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as the Panthers (4-1, 2-1 SLC) scored 35 unanswered points.

Elkhorn (2-3, 1-2 SLC) scored first, with Mason Buelow finding Jacob Mogenson for a 21-yard score less than three minutes into the game.

Mogensen led Elkhorn with nine receptions for 79 yards.

WILMOT 35, ELKHORN 6

Elkhorn 6 0 0 0—6

Wilmot 7 14 7 7—35

Scoring: E—Jacob Mogenson 21 pass from Mason Buelow (Quinten Woyak kick blocked). W—Zack Watson 3 pass (Blake Weaver kick). W—Austin Videlka 8 run (Weaver kick). W—Joseph Tanski 22 pass from Watson (Weaver kick). W—Watson 3 run (Weaver kick). W—Simon Stried 1 run (Weaver kick).

Statistics: First downs—E 11, W 24. Rushing—E 13-41, W 47-268. Passing yards—E 129, W 111. Passes—34-17-1, W 12-7-0. Fumbles—E 0-0, W 2-1. Penalties—E 7-60, W 8-60.

Delavan-Darien 22, Union Grove 21—The Comets (2-3 overall) edged the visiting Broncos (1-4, 0-3 SLC), improving to 1-2 in league play.

Stats were not reported.

Trailways Large

Markesan 51, Parkview/Albany 22—The Hornets (4-1 overall) out-gunned the visiting Vikings, improving to 3-0 in the Trailways Large Conference.

Parkview/Albany (0-3 Trailways) fell to 0-5.

Stats were not reported.