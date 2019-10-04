Devin Jorgenson got a full workload for the first time this season and Edgerton’s defense shut down one of the state’s best passing attacks.

That added up to a convincing 34-0 Rock Valley Conference win Friday for the Crimson Tide over visiting East Troy.

Jorgenson, who missed the first five weeks, was eased into action last week in a win over Beloit Turner. On Friday, the senior busted loose for 213 rushing yards and a touchdown on 33 carries.

East Troy (4-3) quarterback Mac Dudkiewicz completed just 7-of-27 passes for 72 yards and three interceptions against the Crimson Tide. Dudkiewicz entered the game ranked No. 12 in the state in passing yards.

“I was super impressed with our defense,” Edgerton coach Mike Gregory said. “We held them to 93 yards of offense.”

Edgerton (6-1) piled up 431 yards of offense in its fifth straight victory.

Crimson Tide quarterback Drew Hanson tossed touchdowns to Clayton Jenny and Skyler Gullickson.

EDGERTON 34, EAST TROY 0

East Troy 0 0 0 0—0

Edgerton 10 3 14 7—34

Scoring: E—Devin Jorgenson 3 run (Ismael Diaz kick). E—Diaz 35 field goal. E—Diaz 22 field goal. E—Clayton Jenny 20 pass from Drew Hanson (Diaz kick). E—Hanson 4 run (Diaz kick). E—Skyler Gullickson 10 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick).

Statistics: First downs—ET 7, Edg 21. Rushing—ET 16-21, Edg 53-314. Passing yards—ET 72, Edg 117. Passes—ET 27-7-3, Edg 9-6-0. Fumbles—ET 1-0, Edg 1-0. Penalties—ET 7-80, Edg 16-175.

Brodhead/Juda 23, Whitewater 12—The Cardinals held the visiting Whippets to 153 yards of offense and kept their playoff hopes alive.

Braden Cook, Nick Naramore and Gage Boegli each ran for touchdowns for Brodhead/Juda (3-4), which closes the season with winnable games against Big Foot and McFarland.

Eli Kohl threw a pair of touchdowns to receiver Martin Gonzalez, including a 36-yarder with 11:09 left to cut Brodhead/Juda’s lead to 21-12.

BRODHEAD/JUDA 23, WHITEWATER 12

Whitewater 0 0 6 6—12

Brodhead/Juda 7 7 7 2—23

Scoring: BJ—Braden Cook 1 run (Cole Hoesly kick). BJ—Nick Naramore 1 run (Hoesly kick). WW—Martin Gonzalez 14 pass from Eli Kohl (kick fail). BJ—Gage Boegli 7 run (Hoesly kick). WW—Gonzalez 36 pass from Kohl (pass fail). BJ—Safety.

Statistics: First downs—WW 9, BJ 15. Rushing—WW 21-47, BJ 44-173. Passing yards—WW 106, BJ 82. Passes—WW 18-6-0, BJ 14-8-0. Fumbles—WW 3-1, BJ 0-0. Penalties—WW 11-67, BJ 6-50.

McFarland 35, Clinton 0—Four different players ran for a touchdown as the Spartans posted a shutout win for the second time in three weeks.

McFarland (4-3) totaled 273 yards on the ground, and Nicholas Hall, Owen Tran, Connor Frasier and Jeremiah Price-Johnson each scored.

Price-Johnson also threw a 12-yard touchdown to JT Pimental.

Clinton (0-7) was held to 60 rushing yards on 35 attempts. Quarterback Jack Henschler had 67 passing yards on nine completions.

MCFARLAND 35, CLINTON 0

Clinton 0 0 0 0—0

McFarland 0 21 14 0—35

Scoring: M—Nicholas Hall 35 run (Matthew Amrhein kick). M—Owen Tran 3 run (Amrhein kick). M—Connor Frasier 4 fun (Amrhein kick). M—Jeremiah Price-Johnson 27 run (Amrhein kick). M—JT Pimental 12 pass from Price-Johnson (Amrhein kick).

Statistics: First downs—C 18, M 23. Rushing—C 35-60, M 37-273. Passing yards—C 67, M 78. Passes—C 23-9-0, M 9-4-0. Fumbles—C 2-1, M 3-1. Penalties—C 6-40, M 10-110.

Jefferson 37, Turner 22—The host Eagles rushed for 343 yards and scored five straight touchdowns after falling behind by six points in the first quarter.

JEFFERSON 37, TURNER 22

Beloit Turner 6 0 0 16—22

Jefferson 7 15 7 8—37

Scoring: T—Dai’Vontrelle Strong 40 pass from Danny Burrows (kick failed). J—Neff 3 run (Fairfield kick). J—Salerno 9 pass from Wagner (Neff run). J—Fairfield 1 run (Fairfield kick). J—Zeh 6 run (Fairfield kick). J—Zeh 4 run (Zeh run). T—Tre Bivens 51 run (Preston Viens pass from Burrows). T—Burrows 6 run (Strong pass from Viens).

Statistics: First downs—Turner 10, Jefferson 16. Rushing: Turner 28-87, Jefferson 46-343. Passing yards—Turner 114, Jefferson 9. Passes—Turner 19-9-2, Jefferson 4-1-0. Fumbles—Turner 1-0, Jefferson 4-3. Penalties—Turner 9-99, Jefferson 8-95.

Southern Lakes

Union Grove 33, Badger 27, OT—Connor Legg’s 5-yard touchdown run in overtime was the difference as the host Broncos stunned the Badgers to snap a six-game Southern Lakes Conference losing streak.

Union Grove (2-5, 1-4 SLC) forced overtime when quarterback Nash Wolf scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Legg scored on the first possession of overtime, and the Badgers could not answer.

Badger (4-3, 2-3 SLC) committed five turnovers and was penalized 19 times for 183 yards.

Cole-Gabor Pullen led the Badgers with 139 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Tannor Garrels added 135 yards and a 2-yard score.

Badger took a 27-20 lead in the third quarter on Grant DuMez’s 10-yard scoring run.

UNION GROVE 33, BADGER 27, OT

Badger 13 0 14 0 0—27

Union Grove 6 14 0 7 6—33

Scoring: Bad—Cole Gabor-Pullen 17 run (kick missed). UG—Garrett Foldy 24 run (kick missed). B—Carter Lazzaroni 41 run (Grant DuMez kick). UG—Nash Wolf 2 run (Scott Towne run). UG—Towne 30 pass from Wolf (conversion failed). Bad—Tannor Garrels 2 run (DuMez kick). B—DuMez 10 run (DuMez kick). UG—Wolf 1 run (Christian Lentz kick). UG—Connor Legg 5 run (kick failed).

Statistics: First downs—Bad 18, UG 14. Rushing—Bad 50-377, UG 37-114. Passing yards—Bad 69, Wolf 160. Passes—Bad 10-4-2, UG 20-13-0. Fumbles—Bad 3-2, UG 0-0. Penalties—Bad 19-183, UG 110-90.

Westosha Central 21, Elkhorn 13—Tyme Eppers returned an interception for a touchdown and ran for a 14-yard score to lead the Falcons over the visiting Elks.

Elkhorn’s Jacob Rockweiler ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, including a 6-yard score to get the Elks (2-5, 1-4 SLC) within a point, 14-13, late in the third quarter.

Westosha Central (2-5, 2-3 SLC) answered with a 5-yard touchdown from Jakob Simmons.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 21, ELKHORN 13

Elkhorn 7 0 6 0—13

Westosha 7 7 0 7—21

Scoring: E—Jacob Rockweiler 8 run (Quinten Woyak kick). WC—Tyme Eppers interception return (Benjamin LeFebve kick). WC—Eppers 14 run (LeFebve kick). E—Rockweiler 6 run (Woyak kick). WC—Jakob Simmons 5 run (LeFebve kick).

Statistics: First downs—E 16, WC 16. Rushing—E 30-160, WC 41-194. Passing yards—E 128, WC 57. Passes—E 21-15-1, WC 7-5-0. Fumbles—E 2-1, WC 0-0. Penalties—E 0-0, WC 5-25.

Waterford 41, Delavan-Darien 6—Tanner Keller rushed for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and Dominic Miller added 87 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the host Wolverines rolled.

Delavan-Darien (2-5) fell to 1-4 in Southern Lakes Conference play.

A full box score was not provided.

WATERFORD 41, DELAVAN-DARIEN 6

Delavan-Darien 0 0 0 6—6

Waterford 14 7 7 13—41

Trailways Large

Horicon-Hustisford 41, Parkview/Albany 12—The host Hornets (6-1) improved to 4-0 in Trailways Large Conference play.

Parkview/Albany (0-7) iwill face another tough opponent in Palmyra-Eagle next week.