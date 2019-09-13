It was just too little, too late for the Jefferson offense.

The Eagles were unable to overcome a scoreless first half as Brodhead/Juda defeated Jefferson, 21-13, in a Rock Valley Conference game Friday night in Jefferson.

“They got some guys that play hard in the middle they tried to take away power, which is really our bread and butter,” Jefferson head coach Steve Gee said. “They did a nice job of that.”

The Eagles picked up just one first down in the first half, which came off a defensive holding penalty.

Senior running back Jeffrey Zeh rushed for 109 yards on nine attempts for the Eagles in their defeat.

Both teams are even with 2-2 records this season.

BRODHEAD/JUDA 21, JEFFERSON 13

Brodhead/Juda 0 7 0 14—21

Jefferson 0 0 7 6—13

Scoring: BJ—Green 7 pass (kick good). Jef—Nef 1 run (kick good). BJ—Naramore 35 run (kick good). Jef—Zeh 68 run (kick failed). Bro—Cook 3 run (kick good).

Statistics: Rushing yards—J 159, B 154. Passing yards—J -2, B 77. Passes—J 1-9-0, B 5-77-1.

Evansville 51, Turner 35—The host Trojans made things interesting after falling into a 30-0 hole, but they couldn’t keep pace with the Rock Valley Conference-leading Blue Devils.

Tyr Severson threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns—two to Sulley Geske in the first half—and Matt Forster ran for two touchdowns and 48 yards. Evansville improved to 4-0.

Turner (1-3) quarterback Kenny Draeving accounted for 229 yards through the air and 100 on the ground. He threw a touchdown to Mickey Burrows and ran for three scores.

EVANSVILLE 51, BELOIT TURNER 35

Evansville 8 22 21 0—51

Beloit Turner 0 14 7 14—35

Scoring: Ev—Matt Forster 5 run (Tyr Severson run). Ev—Sulley Geske 24 pass from Severson (Forster run). Ev—Geske 25 pass from Severson (Forster kick). Ev—Forster 2 run (Forster kick). BT—Dai’Vontrelle Strong 58 kickoff return (Ismeal Lopez kick). BT—Draeving 2 run (Lopez kick). Ev—Geske 21 pass from Severson (Forster kick). BT—Mickey Burrows 27 pass from Kenny Draeving (Lopez kick). Ev—Forster 2 run (Forster kick). Ev—Forster 85 interception return (Forster kick). BT—Draeving 1 run (Jordan Majeed pass from Draeving). BT—Draeving 14 run (pass failed).

Statistics: First downs—Ev 16, BT 23. Rushing—Ev 27-141, BT 33-180. Passing yards—Ev 301, BT 261. Passes—Ev 24-13-1. BT 33-20-2. Fumbles—Ev 1-0, BT, 0-0. Penalties—Ev 1-15, BT 3-35.

Edgerton 42, Clinton 0—The Crimson Tide (3-1) totaled 388 yards of offense and scored all their touchdowns inside the red zone.

Edgerton quarterback Drew Hanson completed 8-of-9 passes for 124 yards and a pair of touchdown passes to Clayton Jenny. Hanson also ran for 119 yards on nine carries and another score.

Ethan Krause carried 13 times for 113 yards and two short touchdowns, while Brian Rusch punched in a 1-yard score to close the scoring in the third quarter.

Mason Hesebeck led Clinton (0-4) with 60 rushing yards.

EDGERTON 42, CLINTON 0

Edgerton 7 14 14 7—42

Clinton 0 0 0 0—0

Scoring: E—Clayton Jenny 11 pass from Drew Hanson (Ismael Diaz kick). E—Ethan Krause 3 run (Diaz kick). E—Hanson 6 run (Diaz kick). E—Krause 1 run (Diaz kick). E—Jenny 18 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick). E—Brian Rusch 1 run (Diaz kick).

Statistics: First downs—E 20, C 9. Rushing—E 29-267, C 37-120. Passing yards—E 124, C 6. Passes—E 9-8-124, C 6-2-1. Fumbles—E 0-0, C 0-0. Penalties—E 9-95, C 4-27.

McFarland 15, East Troy 14—Jeremiah Price-Johnson threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Semman with 22 seconds left, and Semmann then punched in the two-point conversion as the Spartans upset the Trojans.

McFarland improved to 2-2, while East Troy (3-1) suffered its first loss of the season.

MCFARLAND 15, EAST TROY 14

East Troy 7 0 7 0—14

McFarland 7 0 0 8—15

Scoring: ET—Jordan Matson 77 pass from Mac Dudkiewicz (kick good). MF—Connor Fraiser 1 run (kick good). ET—Silas Heimos 19 pass from Dudkiewicz (kick good). MF—Jacob Semmann 8 pass from Jeremiah Price-Johnson (Semmann run).

Statistics: First downs—ET 12, MF 15. Rushing—ET 25-12, MF 38-55. Passing yards—ET 146, MF 200. Passes—ET 24-6-1, MF 32-21-2. Fumbles—ET 0-0, MF 0-0. Penalties—ET 7-55, MF 10-90.

Big Foot 33, Whitewater 18—The Chiefs evened their record at 2-2 after defeating the host Whippets (1-3) in a game played at Perkins Stadium on the campus of UW-Whitewater.

Stats were not reported.

Southern Lakes

Westosha Central 20, Delavan-Darien 17—The visiting Comets dropped a close Southern Lakes Conference game against the Falcons.

Stats were not reported.

Trailways Large

Montello co-op 22, Parkview/Albany 6—The Vikings fell to 0-4 following a Trailways Large Conference loss at Montello/Princeton/Green Lake (1-1 Trailways).

Stats were not reported.