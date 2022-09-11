BRODHEAD
The Brodhead/Juda football team scored 28 points in the second quarter, scoring six rushing touchdowns overall, in a 41-0 home victory over Platteville in a Southwest Wisconsin Conference game Friday.
The Cardinals (4-0, 2-0 SWC) found pay dirt late in the first quarter on a 2-yard run by senior Sean Huffman. Junior Isaac Saunders, who ran it 16 times for 96 yards, doubled the Cardinals' lead with a 12-yard TD early in the second.
Blake Matthys (77 yards), Saunders (12 yards) and Huffman (4 yards) added TDs later in the second as the Cardinals finished with 285 rushing yards on 27 attempts, good for 10.6 yards per carry.
The Hillmen (2-2, 1-1) managed only 69 yards of total offense.
Matthys, a junior, totaled 180 yards on eight carries for Brodhead/Juda, which is ranked third in the Division 5 coaches poll and travels to face River Valley this week.
Beloit Memorial 42, Elkhorn 14—The Purple Knights thumped the Elks 42-14 in their first game as a member of the Southern Lakes Conference.
Senior running Tony Robinson and backfield mate Decarlos Nora combined for 311 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Robinson finished with 14 carries for 187 yards and Nora had 19 for 124.
Marshall 20, Clinton 18—The Cougars erased a 14-0 first-half deficit to take an 18-14 lead late in the game, but the Cardinals pulled ahead on a 57-yard touchdown run by Brayden Klubertanz to send Clinton to its first loss of the season.
Quarterback Peyton Bingham was the star of the game for the Cougars, going 11-for-16 with 158 yards through the air (hitting Sawyer Weisensel eight times for 91 yards) and carrying the ball 27 times for 171 yards.
Lodi 37, Beloit Turner 36—The Trojans tried a two-point conversion that would have put them in front with 24.8 seconds left to play but were turned away by the Blue Devils.
Turner quarterback Sean Fogel had a record-setting game, completing 19-of-33 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns.
